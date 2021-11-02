JPSC CCE PT Result 2021 Out @jpsc.gov.in, 4300 Qualified for Mains Round, Download PDF

JPSC CCE PT Result 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the Combined Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 (CCE 2021) result. A total of 4300 candidates have qualified in the prelims exam for the Combined Civil Services 2021.

All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Combined Civil Services can check the JPSC CCE PT Result 2021 on the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)-jpsc.gov.in.

The PDF of the JPSC CCE PT Result 2021 is available on the official website of JPSC, however you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: JPSC CCE PT Result 2021





According to the reports, 4300 candidates have qualified in the prelims exam for the Combined Civil Services 2021. Now all the candidates shortlisted in Prelims are likely to appear in the mains exam for Combined Civil Services 2021.

It is noted that JPSC Civil Service Exam is being conducted for recruitment to the post of Deputy Collector, Police Sub Inspector, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Jharkhand Education Service II, Junior Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Director, Planning Officer and Probation Officer. JPSC had invited applications for the recruitment of 252 vacancies in various departments in the state.



How to Download: JPSC CCE PT Result 2021