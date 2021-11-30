JPSC CCE Prelims Cut Off 2021 Out for Civil Service Exam @jpsc.gov.in, Check Statements for All Concerned Points

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Combined Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 (CCE 2021) Cut Off Marks on its official website-jpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

JPSC Civil Service Prelims Cut Off 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Combined Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 (CCE 2021) Cut Off Marks . Commission has also released the statement about all the clarification for the 7th JPSC Combined Preliminary Examination conducted on 19 September 2021.

All such candidates who have appeared in the Combined Civil Services Prelims 2021 exam can check the JPSC Civil Service Prelims Cut Off 2021 available on the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)-jpsc.gov.in.



Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has uploded the PDF of the Cut Off for the 7th JPSC Combined Preliminary Examination on its official website. According to the short notification released, following are the Cut-off marks for various category for the prelims exam.

Check Category wise Cut Off Marks

UNR 260 ST 230 SC 238 EBC 252 BC 252 EWS 238



Horizontal Details Female

UNR 260 ST 230 SC 238 EBC 252 BC 252 EWS 238

It is noted that Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) had conducted the 7th JPSC Combined Preliminary Examination on 19 September 2021. Commission has also released the detail statement regarding the points raised and also the factual position for the same. Candidates can check all their concerned and statement with factual positon released by JPSC.

Candidates appeared in the 7th JPSC Combined Preliminary Examination can check the JPSC Civil Service Prelims Cut Off 2021 after following the steps given below.

How to Download: JPSC Civil Service Prelims Cut Off 2021

Visit the to official website of JPSC - jpsc.gov.in Click on the link Statement with regard to 7th JPSC (P.T.) Examination, Advt. No.01/2021

' displaying in the home page. The PDF of the JPSC Civil Service Prelims Cut Off 2021 will appear on your screen. Download JPSC Civil Service Prelims Cut Off 2021and save the same for your future reference.

However you can download the JPSC Civil Service Prelims Cut Off 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: JPSC Civil Service Prelims Cut Off 2021



