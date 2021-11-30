Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

JPSC CCE Prelims Cut Off 2021 Out for Civil Service Exam @jpsc.gov.in, Check Statements for All Concerned Points

 Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Combined Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 (CCE 2021) Cut Off Marks on its official website-jpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Created On: Nov 30, 2021 09:06 IST
JPSC Civil Service Prelims Cut Off 2021

JPSC Civil Service Prelims Cut Off 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Combined Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 (CCE 2021) Cut Off Marks . Commission has also released the statement about all the clarification for the 7th JPSC Combined  Preliminary Examination conducted on 19 September 2021. 
 All such candidates who have appeared in the  Combined Civil Services Prelims 2021 exam can check the JPSC Civil Service Prelims Cut Off  2021 available on the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)-jpsc.gov.in.


 Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has uploded the PDF of the Cut Off  for the 7th JPSC Combined  Preliminary Examination on its official website. According to the short notification released, following are the Cut-off marks for various category for the prelims exam. 
Check Category wise Cut Off Marks

UNR 260
ST 230
SC 238
EBC 252
BC  252
EWS  238
   

 

 
Horizontal Details Female

UNR 260
ST 230
SC 238
EBC 252
BC 252
EWS  238
   

It is noted that Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) had conducted the 7th JPSC Combined  Preliminary Examination on 19 September 2021. Commission has also released the detail statement regarding the points raised and also the factual position for the same. Candidates can check all their concerned and statement with factual positon released by JPSC. 

Candidates  appeared in the  7th JPSC Combined  Preliminary Examination can check the JPSC Civil Service Prelims Cut Off  2021 after following the  steps given below. 

How to Download: JPSC Civil Service Prelims Cut Off 2021

  1. Visit the to official website of JPSC - jpsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the link Statement with regard to 7th JPSC (P.T.) Examination, Advt. No.01/2021
    ' displaying in the home page.
  3. The PDF of the JPSC Civil Service Prelims Cut Off 2021  will appear on your screen.
  4. Download JPSC Civil Service Prelims Cut Off 2021and save the same  for your future reference. 

However you can download the JPSC Civil Service Prelims Cut Off 2021 also with the direct link given below. 
Direct Link to Download: JPSC Civil Service Prelims Cut Off 2021

