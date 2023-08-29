JSSC JE Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Download Link For JDLCCE Hall Ticket on jssc.nic.in

JSSC JE Admit Card: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) released the admit card for Junior Engineer as the exam is scheduled to be held on 02 September 2023. The exam will be conducted till 20 October 2023 at Ranchi, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazirabad and at other centres. The candidates can check the official website of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) at https://www.jssc.nic.in/ to download JSSC Admit Card.
The admit card is an important document and students must carry it to the examination hall. It will contain important information such as your name, date of birth, application number, exam center, and exam date and time.
JSSC JE Admit Card Download Link
The direct download for JSSC Diploma Admit Card is available in the table below. The candidates need to use their log in details to get their admit card.
|JSSC JE Admit Card Link
|Download Here
JSSC JDLCCE Admit Card Overview
JSSC Admit Card is released on 29 August 2023 for Junior Engineer Posts. The mode of the exam will be onlin. There will be two paper in the exam. Candidates can check the other details related to the exam in the table provided below:
|
Examination Authority
|
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission
|
Registration Dates
|
25 May to 24 June 2023
|
Exam Name
|
Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam 2023
|
Selection process
|
Written Examination
Document verification
|
JSSC JE Admit Card 2023 Date
|
29 August 2023
|
JSSC JE Exam Date 2023
|
02 September 2023
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Credentials
|
Login ID and password
How to Download JSSC Admit Card 2023
Step 1: Go to the official website of the JSSC.
Step 2: Click on the "Admit Card" tab.
Step 3: Now, click on ‘Admit Card Link for JDLCCE-2023'
Step 4: Login into your account using your your application number and date of birth.
Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button.
Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.
Here are some of the important things to keep in mind while downloading the JSSC JE Admit Card 2023:
- The candidates should make sure that they entered the correct login details.
- They must check the details on your admit card carefully before downloading it.
- Download the admit card in PDF format and ake a printout of the admit card and keep it safe for future reference.