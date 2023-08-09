JSSC PGT Admit Card 2023 Out at jssc.nic.in : Download Hall Ticket, Direct Link Here

JSSC PGT Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has notified the admit card download link for the post of PGT on its official website-jssc.nic.in. You can check the detailed schedule, admit card update and others here.

JSSC PGT Admit Card 2023 Out: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit card download link for the post of JSSC Post Graduation Teacher position on its official website. If you have applied successfully for the JSSC Post Graduate Teacher recruitment drive, then you can download your admit card from the official website. The hall ticket download link is available on the official website of JSSC-https://jssc.nic.in.

It is noted that JSSC is set to conduct the written exam for the selection of the posts of Post Graduation Teacher ( PGT) on August 18, 2023.

JSSC PGT Admit Card 2023 Link

To download the JSSC PGT Admit Card 2023, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. However, you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: JSSC PGT Admit Card 2023

How to Download JSSC PGT Admit Card 2022?

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - jssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘Link for Admit Card of PGTTCE-2023’ and then on admit card link

Step 3: Provide your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the ‘Login’ Button

Step 5: Download JSSC Admit Card

JSSC PGT Exam Schedule 2023

The written exam for the post of Post Graduation Teacher(PGT) is scheduled from August 18, 2023 onwards across the state. The exam will be conducted from August 18 to September 10, 2023, as per the schedule released earlier.

JSSC PGT 2023 Exam Pattern

According to the detailed notification released by JSSC regarding the PGTTCE-2023, the Commission will conduct the written exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Based on the performance of candidates, the Commission will prepare the merit list based on the evaluation of the Normalisation method.

There will be two papers in the exam and it will be for 3 hours each. Questions will be asked in Objective MCQs mode and exams will be held in two shifts.

Paper I: General Hindi and test for Hindi Language-100 Marks

Paper II: Test for the Subjects for which you have applied -300 Marks

You are advised to check the notification link/admit card for details of the exam pattern.

Download JSSC PGT Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their hall ticket from the official website after providing the login credentials including registration number/date of birth to the link on the home page. You can retrieve all these essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.