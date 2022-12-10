Kalindi College DU Recruitment 2022-23 For 142 Assistant Professor Post: Check Eligibility

Kalindi College DU has invited online application for the 142 Assistant Professor Post on its official website. Check Kalindi College DU Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Kalindi College DU Recruitment 2022-23 Notification: Kalindi College Delhi University has published job notification for 142 Assistant Professor post in the Employment News (10-16 December) 2022.

The candidates eligible for the post can apply online on or before 26th December 2022.

Notification Details

Advt. No. KC/TS Appointment/2022/01

Important Date

Last Date for Submission of Application: 26th December, 2022

Vacancy Details

Botany-9

Chemistry -11

Commerce-04

Computer Science-10

Economics-11

English -14

Journalism-8

Environmental Science- 3

Geography- 13

Hindi- 12

History- 9

Mathematics-11

Music- 01

Physics-7

Political Science- 6

Sanskrit- 6

Zoology-7

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Candidates willing to apply for Kalindi College DU Recruitment 2022-23 Notification are advised to check the notification link all the details including Age limit/salary/eligibility/application proces and others for the post.

How To Download

Visit the official website of Kalindi College Delhi University-https://www.kalindicollege.in. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ ADVERTISEMENT FOR APPOINTMENT TO THE POST OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Kalindi College DU Recruitment 2022-23 Notification in a new window. Download Kalindi College DU Recruitment 2022-23 Notification and save the same for your future reference.



Kalindi College DU Recruitment 2022-23 Notification PDF





How To Apply

