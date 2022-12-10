Kalindi College DU Recruitment 2022-23 For 142 Assistant Professor Post: Check Eligibility

Kalindi College DU Recruitment 2022-23 Notification: Kalindi College Delhi University has published job notification for 142 Assistant Professor post in the Employment News (10-16 December) 2022.
The candidates eligible for the post can apply online on or before 26th December 2022.
Notification Details Kalindi College DU Recruitment 2022-23 :
Advt. No. KC/TS Appointment/2022/01
Important Date Kalindi College DU Recruitment 2022-23 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 26th December, 2022
Vacancy Details Kalindi College DU Recruitment 2022-23 Notification:
Botany-9
Chemistry -11
Commerce-04
Computer Science-10
Economics-11
English -14
Journalism-8
Environmental Science- 3
Geography- 13
Hindi- 12
History- 9
Mathematics-11
Music- 01
Physics-7
Political Science- 6
Sanskrit- 6
Zoology-7
Eligibility Criteria Kalindi College DU Recruitment 2022-23 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.
Candidates willing to apply for Kalindi College DU Recruitment 2022-23 Notification are advised to check the notification link all the details including Age limit/salary/eligibility/application proces and others for the post.
How To Download: Kalindi College DU Recruitment 2022-23 Notification
- Visit the official website of Kalindi College Delhi University-https://www.kalindicollege.in.
- Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ ADVERTISEMENT FOR APPOINTMENT TO THE POST OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the PDF of the Kalindi College DU Recruitment 2022-23 Notification in a new window.
- Download Kalindi College DU Recruitment 2022-23 Notification and save the same for your future reference.
Kalindi College DU Recruitment 2022-23 Notification PDF
How To Apply Kalindi College DU Recruitment 2022-23 Notification:
The candidates eligible for the post can apply online on or before 26th December 2022.