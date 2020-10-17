Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Prelims Result 2020 out @karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in, Check Select List and Civil Judge Mains Exam 2020 Date Here

Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Prelims Result 2020: Karnataka High Court has released the Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Prelims Result 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Prelims Exam 2020 against Advt No. CJR 01/2020 can check the result at the official website of Karnataka High Court.i.e.karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Prelims Exam 2020 was held on 27 September 2020. Now, the court has uploaded the list of shortlisted candidates for Mains Exam. All candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the select list are eligible for Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Mains 2020 Exam which is scheduled to be held on 28 and 29 November 2020 at Bengaluru.

Further, The candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Category-I shall remit Rs.500/-and others shall remit Rs.1,000/- towards Main Written Examination Fee by visiting the official website through Online/Challan payment on or before 02 November 2020. The submission of exam fee is mandatory. Otherwise, the candidates will not be allowed to appear in the exam.

As per Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Prelims Exam 2020 Result, a total of 499 candidates have been selected for Mains Exam. This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 53 vacancies of Civil Judge. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and viva voice. Those who will qualify in Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Mains 2020 will be called for Viva Voce.

Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Prelims Result 2020

Candidates can check Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Prelims Exam 2020 Result Directly by clicking on the above link.

