Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims Answer Key 2019 Released, Raise Objections if any by 24 Dec

Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims Answer Key 2019: Karnataka High Court has released District Judge Prelims Answer Key 2019 on its website. Candidates appeared in the District Judge Prelims 2019 can download the answer keys through the official website of Karnataka High Court.

Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims Exam 2019 was held on 21 December 2019 at Bengaluru. The set wise Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims 2019 Answer Key has been uploaded at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in. The candidates can check the answer keys by visiting the said website.

In case, any candidate has an objection against Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims 2019 Answer Key, he/she may submit objections along with justification to the email id of the Registrar (Recruitment), High Court of Karnataka.i.e.rrecruithckb@gmail.com on or before 24 December 2019. No representations will be considered after the due date.

How to check Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims 2019 Answer Key?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of Karnataka High Court.i.e. karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims Answer Key 2019 flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to a PDF containing set wise keys.

Candidates can save Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims Answer Key 2019 for future reference.

