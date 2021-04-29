Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2021 for Clerk Posts, Download Notification @karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in
Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2021: Karnataka High Court has published a recruitment notification for the post of Law Clerks-cum-Research Assistant on honorarium basis on its website - karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in. Eligible and interested can apply for Karnataka High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format on or before 29 May 2021.
Important Date
Last date for submission of application - 29 May 2021
Karnataka High Court Vacancy Details
Law Clerk – 19 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka High Court Law Clerk Post
Educational Qualification:
- Law Clerk – Candidate must possess a Degree in Law from a recognized University established by Law in India with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks
- must have enrolled as an Advocate in Karnataka State Bar Council
- must have knowledge of operation of computers
Age Limit for Karnataka High Court Law Clerk Post
Law Clerk – 30 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norm)
Selection Process for Karnataka High Court Law Clerk Post
- If there are large number of applicants, candidates will be short-listed for interview on the basis of academic record and achievements in co-curricular activities.
How to apply for Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application in the prescribed format to the Registrar General, High Court of Karnataka, Bengaluru on or before 29 May 2021.
Karnataka High Court Recruitment Notification