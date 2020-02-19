Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2020- KSEEB 10th Exam Date Sheet 2020

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, also known as KSEEB, has published the KSEEB SSLC Date Sheet 2020 on its official website. The students can note down or save the KSEEB 10th Time Table 2020/ Karnataka Board SSLC Time Table 2020 from this page. The students can also bookmark this page to get updates in case of any change in the KSEEB SSLC Time Table 2020 by the authorities. The KSEEB 10th Date Sheet 2020 published by us here in this article is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The KSEEB officially publishes the Karnataka Board SSLC Time Table 2020 on the official website that is kseeb.kar.nic.in.

KSEEB 10th Time Table 2020/ KSEEB SSLC Time Table 2020

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB, officially releases the KSEEB Board 10th Date Sheet 2020 on its official website that is kseeb.kar.nic.in. The students appearing for the KSEEB SSLC Examination 2020 can check the Karnataka Board SSLC Time Table 2020 in the below-mentioned table:

Karnataka Board SSLC Time Table 2020:

Dates Subjects 27th March 2020 Friday First Language Kannada (01) Telugu (04) Hindi (06) Marathi (08) Tamil (10) Urdu (12) English (14) Sanskrit (16) 30th March 2020 Monday Core Subjects Science (83) Political Science (97) Karnataka Music/ Hindustani Music (98) 1st April 2020 Wednesday English (31) Kannada (33) 3rd April 2020 Friday Third Language Hindi (61) Kannada (62) English (63) Arabic (64) Persian (65) Urdu (66) Sanskrit (67) Konkani (68) Tulu (69) NSQF Exam Subjects Information Technology (86) Retail (87) Automobile (88) Health Care (89) Beauty and Wellness (90) 4th April 2020 Saturday Elements of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (71) Engineering Graphics (72) Elements of Electronic Engineering (73) Elements of Computer Science (74) Economics (96) 7th April 2020 Tuesday Mathematics (81) Sociology (95) 9th April 2020 Thursday Social Science (85)

The above-mentioned KSEEB SSLC Time Table 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the Karnataka Board that is kseeb.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB officially releases the Karnataka Board SSLC Time Table, conducts the Karnataka Board 10th Examination and also announces the KSEEB SSLC Result 2020 on its official website.