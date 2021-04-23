Karnataka State Cooperative Bank (KSCB) Recruitment 2021 for 30 Auditor Posts, Download Notification @keralacobank.com

Karnataka State Cooperative Bank (KSCB) Recruitment 2021: The Kerala State Co-Operative Bank Limited (KSCB) has released an important notification for recruitment to the post of concurrent Auditors in its various districts purely on contract basis for auditing the accounts of the branches of the bank on its official website -keralacobank.com. Retired candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 05 May 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 05 May 2021

KSCB Vacancy Details

Auditor - 30 Posts

Thiruvananthapuram : 2 Kollam : 2 Alappuzha : 2 Pathanamthitta : 2 Kottayam : 2 Idukki : 2 Ernakulam : 2 Thrissur : 2 Palakkad : 3 Kozhikode : 3 Wayanad : 2 Kannur : 4 Kasaragod : 2

Salary:

Rs. 20,000/month

Eligibility Criteria for KSCB Auditor Posts



Educational Qualification:

Applicants should have retired from service of Kerala State Co-Operative Bank Limited or Erstwhile District co-operative Bank not below the rank of Senior Manager and the period of retirement period should not exceed more than 3 years

How to Apply for KSCB Auditor Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates may apply in the prescribed format and send their application along with the copies of necessary documents to 'The General Manager (HR), Kerala State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram -33'. The last date for the receipt of application is 05 May 2021.

KSCB Auditor Notification Download