Karur Vysya Bank Recruitment 2021 for Business Development Associate (BDA), Apply Online @karurvysyabank.co.in/kvb.co.in

Karur Vysya Bank (KBK) is looking to recruit Business Development Associate (on contract) (For Sales / Marketing). Details Here

Karur Vysya Bank Recruitment Notification: Karur Vysya Bank (KBK) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Business Development Associate (on contract) (For Sales / Marketing). Karur Vyas Bank BDA Online Application Link will be activated from 23 August 2021 on karurvysyabank.co.in or kvb.co.in. The last date for applying online is 30 September 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 23 August 2021 Last Date to submit Online Application: 30 September 2021

Karur Vysya Bank Vacancy Details

Business Development Associate

Eligibility Criteria for Karur Vysya Bank Business Development Associate

Any candidate who has completed Under Graduate Degree (10+2+3 or 10+2+5 or 10+2+3+2 or 10+2+4) under regular course from a college affiliated to a recognized University with 50% of marks and above.

Any Degree obtained through Correspondence or Open University is not eligible.

If the percentage of marks is in CGPA mode, the same should be converted into equivalent percentage.

Candidates should be conversant in Local language where he is posted

Candidates should have working knowledge in English

Candidates should possess a valid driving license and a two wheeler in his name

Candidates with minimum 1 year experience in sale of BFSI products is preferred

Age Limit:

21 to 28 years

Karur Vysya Bank Business Development Associate Selection Process

Screening of Candidates will be done by conducting personal interview

Candidates will be called for Personal Interview (Date of Interview and Venue will be informed by the Bank to the individual candidates through registered e-mail only).

Depending upon the number of vacancies, the Bank reserves the right to call for Personal Interview. Selected ca

How to Apply for Karur Vysya Bank Business Development Associate Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the Online on or before 31 September 2021.

Karur Vysya Bank Business Development Associate Notification Download

Karur Vysya Bank Business Development Associate Instruction Notification

Karur Vysya Bank Business Development Associate Online Application Link