Karur Vysya Bank Recruitment 2021 for Business Development Associate (BDA), Apply Online @karurvysyabank.co.in/kvb.co.in

Karur Vysya Bank Recruitment Notification: Karur Vysya Bank (KBK) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Business Development Associate (on contract) (For Sales / Marketing). Karur Vyas Bank BDA Online Application Link will be activated from 23 August 2021 on karurvysyabank.co.in or kvb.co.in. The last date for applying online is 30 September 2021.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 23 August 2021
- Last Date to submit Online Application: 30 September 2021
Karur Vysya Bank Vacancy Details
Business Development Associate
Eligibility Criteria for Karur Vysya Bank Business Development Associate
Any candidate who has completed Under Graduate Degree (10+2+3 or 10+2+5 or 10+2+3+2 or 10+2+4) under regular course from a college affiliated to a recognized University with 50% of marks and above.
Any Degree obtained through Correspondence or Open University is not eligible.
If the percentage of marks is in CGPA mode, the same should be converted into equivalent percentage.
Candidates should be conversant in Local language where he is posted
Candidates should have working knowledge in English
Candidates should possess a valid driving license and a two wheeler in his name
Candidates with minimum 1 year experience in sale of BFSI products is preferred
Age Limit:
21 to 28 years
Karur Vysya Bank Business Development Associate Selection Process
Screening of Candidates will be done by conducting personal interview
Candidates will be called for Personal Interview (Date of Interview and Venue will be informed by the Bank to the individual candidates through registered e-mail only).
Depending upon the number of vacancies, the Bank reserves the right to call for Personal Interview. Selected ca
How to Apply for Karur Vysya Bank Business Development Associate Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the Online on or before 31 September 2021.
Karur Vysya Bank Business Development Associate Notification Download
Karur Vysya Bank Business Development Associate Instruction Notification
Karur Vysya Bank Business Development Associate Online Application Link