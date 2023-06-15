KCET Result 2023 Out, Check Karnataka CET Results, Scorecard and Download Link at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka CET 2023 results have been announced on the official website today, June 15, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results through the link given here.

KCET Result 2023: Karnataka Examination Authority has announced the KCET 2023 results today, June 15, 2023. Students who have appeared for the Karnataka CET 2023 exams conducted on May 20 and 21, 2023, can now visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority to check their results.

Students can check their results and download the scorecard through the official link kea.kar.nic.in. In order to download the KCET 2023 scorecard, students must enter their KCET registration number in the result link provided.

Candidates qualifying the KCET 2023 exams will be eligible for further counselling and admission procedures. The schedule for the counselling process and the counselling application and choice filling process will be updated by KEA shortly.

Also Read: KCET Results 2023 Date

KCET Result 2023 Steps to Download

Karnataka CET results have been announced on the official KEA website. To check the results and download the scorecard students can visit the login window given on the official website. Follow the steps given here to check the KCET Results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the KCET Result link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and click on submit

Step 4: The KCET Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the KCET scorecard for further counselling and admission procedure

Also Check: KCET Result 2023

KCET 2023 Counselling

With the announcement of the entrance results, students who have cleared the exams will be eligible to apply for the counselling process. The complete schedule for the counselling procedure will now be available on the official website. Candidates can complete the application form and submit their choices for the counselling procedure. Details regarding the counselling will be available soon.

Also Read: KCET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: KEA Karnataka CET Result To Be Announced Today at kea.kar.nic.in