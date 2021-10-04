KEA Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 1242 Vacancies @karnataka.gov.in

KEA Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at karnataka.gov.in for 1242 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

KEA Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor (RPC (NHK) & KK (HK)). The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode at karnataka.gov.in from 7 October 2021 onwards. The last date of application submission is 6 November 2021.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1242 vacancies for the post of 'Assistant Professors' in Government First Grade Colleges in the State of Karnataka. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 7 October 2021

Last date of online application submission: 6 November 2021

Last date of online application with fee: 10 November 2021

KEA Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor -1242 Posts

KEA Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates can check subject wise qualification details and vacancy break up in the provided hyperlink.

KEA Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 22 to 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

KEA Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 57700- Rs. 182400

KEA Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written and interview.

KEA Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Exam Scheme

Paper subject Total marks Paper-I Kannada 100 marks Paper-2 English 100 marks Paper-3 General Knowledge 50 marks Paper-4 Optional subjects 250 marks

Download KEA Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for KEA Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021

The applications can be submitted online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in on or before 6 November 2021. The candidates can refer to the official notification for more details. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

KEA Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

For 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B, General Candidates: Rs. 2000/-

For C, ST, Category 1 Candidates: Rs. 1000/-

Payment Mode: Online