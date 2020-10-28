Kerala High Court Result 2020 Out for Kerala State Higher Judicial Prelims @hckrecruitment.nic.in, Check Mains Exam Dates

Kerala High Court Result 2020: Kerala High Court has announced the result of the Kerala State Higher Judicial Prelims Exam on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the State Higher Judicial Prelims Exam can check their result available on the official website of Kerala High Court i.e.-hckrecruitment.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Kerala High Court, the result of Kerala State Higher Judicial Prelims Exam has been uploaded on its official website. Selection for State Higher Judicial Exam has been done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Prelims Exam conducted on 01 August 2020.

All such candidates who have qualified in the State Higher Judicial Prelims Exam will be called for the Kerala State Higher Judicial Mains Exam 2020. Kerala High Court has also released the schedule of the Mains Written examination for State Higher Judicial exam which will be conducted on 04/05 December 2020. Paper I will be held on 04 December 2020 whereas Paper II will be conducted on 05 December 2020 at High Court of Kerala, Ernakulam.

Candidates who have to appear in the Mains Exam should note that they can download the Admission Ticket for the Mains Exam from the official website from the second week of November 2020. Candidates qualified in the Prelims exam can check the details of the Result/Exam schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

