Kerala Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2020 out @hckrecruitment.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

Kerala Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2020 has been released by High Court of Kerala. The candidates who applied for Kerala Judicial Service Recruitment 2020 can download the prelims admit card through the official website of Kerala High Court.i.e.hckrecruitment.nic.in.

Kerala Judicial Service Prelims 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held on 1 August 2020 at the High Court and the various District Court Centres. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded at High Court of Kerala Website. Candidates can download Kerala Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2020 by entering roll number, age limit, dob etc.

The Kerala Judicial Service 2019 Prelims will consist of one paper of objective type screening test containing 75 MCQs. This exam will be of 2 hours. Marks obtained in the prelims will not be counted for merit while Kerala Judicial Service Mains 2019 will be of 300 Marks and shall consist of papers each carrying maximum marks of 150. Kerala Judicial Service Mains 2019 will be of 3 hours duration.

Procedure to Download Kerala Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2020

Visit the official website of Kerala High Court.i.e.hckrecruitment.nic.in.

Click on Kerala Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter Registration Number/Roll Number, DOB, Captcha Code and click on submit button.

The Kerala Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2020 will be displayed.

The candidates can download and save the copy for future reference.

Kerala Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2020

Candidates are advised to follow the instructions given in this article and download Kerala Judicial Service 2019 Prelims Admit Card for future reference.

