Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025 PDF OUT – Download Category-Wise Keys & Raise Objections at ktet.kerala.gov.in

Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025 on its website, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in and ktet.kerala.gov.in on September 20, 2025 for Category 1, Category 2, Category 3 and Category 4. The KTET Answer 2205 has been released in the pdf format for the KET May 2025 exam, which was conducted on September 18 and 19, 2025.

Candidates who have attempted the examination can download the KTET Answer Key Category 1, KTET Answer Key Category 2, KTET Category 3 Answer Key and KTET Category 4 Answer Key by clicking on the direct link provided below and matching the answers marked by them with the official provisional answers. Candidates are also allowed to raise their objections till September 27, 2025.

Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025 OUT

The answer key has been released in category-wise PDFs, which also includes the KTET answer key category 2, which is important for upper primary teaching aspirants