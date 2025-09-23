Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025 PDF OUT – Download Category-Wise Keys & Raise Objections at ktet.kerala.gov.in

Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
By Mohd Salman
Sep 23, 2025, 16:43 IST

Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025 can be downloaded from ktet.kerala.gov.in. The KTET 202t Answer released for Category 1, Category 2, Category 3 and Category 4 for the KTET May 2025 exam. Candidates can check their responses, calculate scores, and raise objections by September 27, 2025.

Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025
Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025

Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025 on its website, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in and ktet.kerala.gov.in on September 20, 2025 for Category 1, Category 2, Category 3 and Category 4. The KTET Answer 2205 has been released in the pdf format for the KET May 2025 exam, which was conducted on September 18 and 19, 2025.
Candidates who have attempted the examination can download the KTET Answer Key Category 1, KTET Answer Key Category 2, KTET Category 3 Answer Key and KTET Category 4 Answer Key by clicking on the direct link provided below and matching the answers marked by them with the official provisional answers. Candidates are also allowed to raise their objections till September 27, 2025.

Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025 OUT

The KTET 2025 Answer Key has officially been released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on its website, ktet.kerala.gov.in, after the successful conduct of the KTET exam on September 18 and 19, 2025. Candidates who appeared for KTET Category 1, Category 2, Category 3 and Category 4 can now download the provisional keys to verify their responses and calculate their estimated marks before the release of the KTET Result 2025.
The answer key has been released in category-wise PDFs, which also includes the KTET answer key category 2, which is important for upper primary teaching aspirants

Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025 PDF Download

The Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025 PDF can be now downloaded from official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan or at ktet.kerala.gov.in The Kerala KTET 2025 provisional answer key has been released for KTET Category 1, KTET Category 2, KTET Category 3, and Category 4. The answer key PDFs are released set-wise (A, B, C, D), which will allow candidates to match their responses accurately and calculate their expected scores. Candidates can use the KTET 2025 answer key to get the chances of qualification based on the official KTET pass mark—60% for General, 55% for OBC, and 50% for SC/ST/PwD. Candidates can also raise objections to the provisional key by September 27, 2025.

Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025

Category 1

Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025

Category 2

Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025

Category 3

Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025

Category 4

Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025: Overview

The Kerala KTET answer key was released at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Candidates must cross-check their answers and calculate their scores based onthe official marking scheme. To qualify, candidates must score the KTET pass mark criteria as set by pareekshabhavan kerala gov in. Check the table below for Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025 Overview

Feature

Details

Exam Name

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET)

Conducting Body

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan

KTET Exam Date 2025

September 18 & 19, 2025

Categories Covered

Category 1, Category 2, Category 3, Category 4

Answer Key Release Date

September 20, 2025

Official Website

ktet.kerala.gov.in

Objection Submission Deadline

September 27, 2025

Result Declaration (Expected)

October 2025

KTET Pass Mark

60% (General), 55% (OBC), 50% (SC/ST/PwD)

How to Download Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025?

Candidates who appeared in KTET 2025 exam can now download the official KTET answer key from the website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan—ktet.kerala.gov.in. The answer keys for KTET Category 1, KTET Category 2, KTET Category 3, and Category 4 were released on September 20, 2025, after the exam held on September 18 and 19, 2025. Check the steps below to download the KTET Kerala Answer Key 2025

  • Visit the official website: ktet.kerala.gov.in.
  • Now navigate to the “Downloads” or “Latest Notifications” section.
  • Click on the link for the KTET May 2025 Answer Key.
  • Select your category: KTET Category 1, KTET Category 2, KTET Category 3, or KTET Category 4.
  • Download the PDF and match your responses.

 

