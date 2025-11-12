Kerala Plus One Previous Year Question Papers: Download Subject-wise PDFs

Kerala Plus One Previous Year Question Papers and Answers: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) just announced the Kerala plus one board examination dates, and with the announcement, students are gearing up for the upcoming exam.
Students appearing for the Kerala Plus One board exams in the science stream are advised to download the five-year previous year questions of all papers and start practising from day one. These PYQs will help students understand the question patterns and how to solve these questions in a set time.
Check out: Kerala Plus One Time Table 2026: Download DHSE +1 First Year Exam Date Sheet PDF
Kerala Plus One PYQs PDF - Maths from year 2025-2021
Here you can find Kerala Plus One Previous year question papers of Maths from the year 2025 to 2021. Some papers are available in malayalam medium and english medium both.
Kerala Plus One PYQs - Physics from 2025-2021
Here you can find Kerala plus one previous year- Physics question papers from the year 2025 to 2021. Some papers are available in malayalam medium and english medium both.
You may also like: Kerala HSE Plus One Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF Here
Kerala Plus One PYQs - Chemistry from 2025-2021
You can find Kerala Plus one PYQs for Chemistry paper from the year 2025-21. Some papers are available in Malayalam and English language too.
Kerala Plus One PYQs - Biology from 2025-2021
You can find Kerala Plus one PYQs for Biology paper (Botany and Zoology) from the year 2025-21. Some papers are available in Malayalam and English language too.
You can also download all the latest updates and notifications of Kerala board exams 2025 from the official site of the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). Solving the previous year's question papers and model papers are ways you can improve in your exam preparations.
How to Download DHSE Kerala Plus One Model Papers?
Although direct links for Kerala +1 question papers or model papers of Kerala are a bit difficult to navigate on the official website. But here you can find- step-by-step guide on how to download DHSE Kerala plus one model papers.
-
Search for the HSE (Department of Higher Secondary Education) portal.
-
Look for the sections ‘Documents’ or ‘Examination’
-
Under this section, search for links to ‘Question Papers’ or ‘Model Exam Question Papers’
-
You can now see different question papers from past years and model papers available on the site. From here, you can download the model papers and start practicing for your exam.
The more students practice different papers, the better they can understand the question patterns, important areas and the parts where they can improve over the time. So, don’t wait get preparation started by solving these question papers.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation