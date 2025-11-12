Kerala Plus One Previous Year Question Papers: Download Subject-wise PDFs

Kerala Plus One Previous Year Question Papers and Answers: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) just announced the Kerala plus one board examination dates, and with the announcement, students are gearing up for the upcoming exam.

Students appearing for the Kerala Plus One board exams in the science stream are advised to download the five-year previous year questions of all papers and start practising from day one. These PYQs will help students understand the question patterns and how to solve these questions in a set time.

Kerala Plus One PYQs PDF - Maths from year 2025-2021

Here you can find Kerala Plus One Previous year question papers of Maths from the year 2025 to 2021. Some papers are available in malayalam medium and english medium both.