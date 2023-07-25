Kerala Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply Online at keralapsc.gov.in

Kerala Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) is hiring for Constable. Check the Application Link, Notification PDF, Vacancy, Educational Qualification, Salary and How to Apply Here.

Kerala Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Constable to the Mechanic Police Constable under Police (Motor Transport Wing). Candidates can apply only through the online facility provided in the website of Kerala Public Service Commission viz, www.keralapsc.gov.in. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Kerala Police Constable Notification Download Here Kerala Police Constable Online Application Link Apply Here

Important Dates:

Last date of online application: 16 August 2022

Kerala PSC Constable Recruitment Vacancy Details

Statewide - 18 (Eighteen)

Salary:

Rs. 31100 - 66800/-

Kerala PSC Constable Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Pass in SSLC or its equivalent.

National Trade Certificate in Motor Mechanism.

Age Limit:

Must have completed 18 years of age and must not have completed 22 years of age as on 01.01.2005.

Physical Qualifications:

Must be physically fit and should possess the following minimum physical standards as prescribed below:

Height - 165 cms

Chest - 81 cms with a minimum expansion of 5 cms

Visual Standards:

Must be certified to possess the Visual Standards specified below without glasses.

Right Eye

Distant vision - 6/6 Snellen

Near vision - 0.5 Snellen

Left Eye

Distant vision - 6/6 Snellen

Near vision - 6/6 Snellen

Kerala PSC Constable Recruitment Application Form: How to Apply for Kerala Police Constable Recruitment 2023 ?

Candidates must register as per ONE TIME REGISTRATION with the official Website of Kerala Public Service Commission www.keralapsc.gov.in before applying for the post.

Candidates who have registered can apply by logging on to their profile using their User-ID and Password. Candidates must click on the 'Apply Now' button of the respective posts in the Notification Link to apply for a post.