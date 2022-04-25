Kerala TET Admit Card 2022: KTET Hall Ticket Releasing Today @ktet.kerala.gov.in

Kerala TET Admit Card 2022: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is going to release the admit card of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) February 2022 on its official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. KTET Admit Card Link will be provided on this article, once available. You are advised to keep an eye on this page for downloading the admit card.

KTET 2022 will be held on 04 and 05 May for four categories i.e. Category I, Category II, Category III and Category IV. KTET Category 1 is for Lower Primary Teacher; KTET Category 2 is for Upper Primary Teacher, KTET Category 3 is for High School Teacher and KTET Category 4 is for Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers and Physical Education Teachers. Candidates can check the exam schedule below:

Category Date of Examination Time KTET Category 1 04 May 2022 (Wednesday) 10.00 am - 12.30 pm K-TET II 04 May 2022 (Wednesday) 02.00 pm - 04.30 pm K-TET III 05 May 2022 (Thursday) 10.00 am - 12.30 pm K-TET IV 05/05/2022 - Thursday 02.00 pm - 04.30 pm

KTET Exam Patter 2022

The candidate who are appearing in the exam can check the category-wise exam pattern below:

KTET Category 1 Exam Pattern Subject No. of Questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Language I - Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada 30 30 Language II - English/Arabic* 30 30 Total 150 150 KTET Category 2 Exam Pattern Subject No. of Questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Mathematics and Science/Social Science 60 60 Language I - Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/English 30 30 Language II - Malayalam/English 30 30 Total 150 150 KTET Category 3 Exam Pattern Subject No. of Questions Marks Adolescent Psychology, Learning and Teaching Aptitude Theories 40 40 Language: Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada 30 30 Subject-specific Content & Pedagogy 80 80 Total 150 150 KTET Category 4 Exam Pattern Subject No. of Questions Marks Child Development, Pedagogy & Teacher Aptitude 30 30 Language: Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada 40 40 Subject-specific Content & Pedagogy 80 80 Total 150 150

KTET Syllabus 2022

Category PDF Download KTET Category 1 Syllabus Download Here KTET Category 2 Syllabus Download Here KTET Category 3 Syllabus Download Here

How to Download KTET Admit Card 2022 ?