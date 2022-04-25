Kerala TET Admit Card 2022: KTET Hall Ticket Releasing Today @ktet.kerala.gov.in

Kerala TET Admit Card 2022: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is going to release the admit card of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) February 2022 on its official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. KTET Admit Card Link will be provided on this article, once available. You are advised to keep an eye on this page for downloading the admit card.
KTET 2022 will be held on 04 and 05 May for four categories i.e. Category I, Category II, Category III and Category IV. KTET Category 1 is for Lower Primary Teacher; KTET Category 2 is for Upper Primary Teacher, KTET Category 3 is for High School Teacher and KTET Category 4 is for Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers and Physical Education Teachers. Candidates can check the exam schedule below:
|
Category
|
Date of Examination
|
Time
|
KTET Category 1
|
04 May 2022 (Wednesday)
|
10.00 am - 12.30 pm
|
K-TET II
|
04 May 2022 (Wednesday)
|
02.00 pm - 04.30 pm
|
K-TET III
|
05 May 2022 (Thursday)
|
10.00 am - 12.30 pm
|
K-TET IV
|
05/05/2022 - Thursday
|
02.00 pm - 04.30 pm
KTET Exam Patter 2022
The candidate who are appearing in the exam can check the category-wise exam pattern below:
|
KTET Category 1 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Language I - Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada
|
30
|
30
|
Language II - English/Arabic*
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
KTET Category 2 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics and Science/Social Science
|
60
|
60
|
Language I - Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/English
|
30
|
30
|
Language II - Malayalam/English
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|KTET Category 3 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Adolescent Psychology, Learning and Teaching Aptitude Theories
|
40
|
40
|
Language: Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada
|
30
|
30
|
Subject-specific Content & Pedagogy
|
80
|
80
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|KTET Category 4 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development, Pedagogy & Teacher Aptitude
|
30
|
30
|
Language: Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada
|
40
|
40
|
Subject-specific Content & Pedagogy
|
80
|
80
|
Total
|
150
|
150
KTET Syllabus 2022
|
Category
|
PDF Download
|
KTET Category 1 Syllabus
|
KTET Category 2 Syllabus
|
KTET Category 3 Syllabus
How to Download KTET Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of KTET
- Go to ‘KTET Admit Card Download’
- Provide your details
- Download Kerala TET Admit Card