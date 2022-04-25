Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Kerala TET Admit Card 2022: KTET Hall Ticket Releasing Today @ktet.kerala.gov.in

 Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release Kerala TET Admit Card 2022, today, at ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can check the updates here.

Created On: Apr 25, 2022 11:54 IST
KTET Admit Card 2022

Kerala TET Admit Card 2022:  Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is going to release the admit card of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) February 2022 on its official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. KTET Admit Card Link will be provided on this article, once available. You are advised to keep an eye on this page for downloading the admit card.

KTET 2022 will be held on 04 and 05 May for four categories i.e. Category I, Category II, Category III and Category IV. KTET Category 1 is for Lower Primary Teacher; KTET Category 2 is for Upper Primary Teacher, KTET Category 3 is for High School Teacher and KTET Category 4 is for Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers and Physical Education Teachers. Candidates can check the exam schedule below:

Category

Date of Examination

Time

KTET Category 1

04 May 2022 (Wednesday)

10.00 am - 12.30 pm

K-TET II

04 May 2022 (Wednesday)

02.00 pm - 04.30 pm

K-TET III

05 May 2022 (Thursday)

10.00 am - 12.30 pm

K-TET IV

05/05/2022 - Thursday

02.00 pm - 04.30 pm

KTET Exam Patter 2022

The candidate who are appearing in the exam can check the category-wise exam pattern below:

KTET Category 1 Exam Pattern

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Language I - Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada

30

30

Language II - English/Arabic*

30

30

Total

150

150

KTET Category 2 Exam Pattern

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Mathematics and Science/Social Science

60

60

Language I - Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/English

30

30

Language II - Malayalam/English

30

30

Total

150

150
KTET Category 3 Exam Pattern

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Adolescent Psychology, Learning and Teaching Aptitude Theories

40

40

Language: Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada

30

30

Subject-specific Content & Pedagogy

80

80

Total

150

150
KTET Category 4 Exam Pattern

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Child Development, Pedagogy & Teacher Aptitude

30

30

Language: Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada

40

40

Subject-specific Content & Pedagogy

80

80

Total

150

150

KTET Syllabus 2022

Category

PDF Download

KTET Category 1 Syllabus

Download Here

KTET Category 2 Syllabus

Download Here

KTET Category 3 Syllabus

Download Here

How to Download KTET Admit Card 2022 ?

  • Visit the official website of KTET
  • Go to ‘KTET Admit Card Download’
  • Provide your details
  • Download Kerala TET Admit Card

FAQ

How to Download Kerala TET Admit Card 2022 ?

The candidates can download the admit card from the official website Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

What is KTET Feb 2022 Exam Date ?

04 and 05 May 2022

What is KTET Admit Card Date ?

25 April 2022
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
