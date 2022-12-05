Kerala TET Cut Off 2022: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks, Answer Key PDF

Kerala TET 2022 successfully held on 3rd and 4th December 2022 for selection of eligible candidates as Teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School classes in Kerala.

Kerala TET Cut Off 2022: The Pareeksha Bhawan, Kerala successfully conducted the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2022) for eligible candidates on 3rd and 4th December 2022 for selection as Teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School classes in government-aided schools in Kerala. The official cut off marks will be released soon by the Pareeksha Bhawan. As per the marking scheme for KTET exam, there is no negative marking for any category. For every right answer, one mark is awarded.

Meanwhile, candidates can check the Kerala TET Cut Off Marks, Qualifying Marks, and Answer Key PDF.

Kerala TET Important Dates 2022

Candidates going to write the Kerala TET 2022 can check out the table below to know about the dates corresponding to different events.

Events Dates KTET Application Start Date 25th October 2022 KTET Application End Date 11th November 2022 KTET Admit Card 2022 Download 28th November 2022 onwards KTET 2022 Dates 3rd & 4th December 2022

Kerala TET Cut Off 2022: Minimum Qualifying Marks

As per the official notification, candidates need to secure the minimum marks as laid down by the Pareeksha Bhawan for General/SC/ST/PH/Visually Impaired categories.

Category KTET minimum qualifying marks KTET Cut-Off Marks General 60% of total marks 90 marks SC/ST 55% of total marks 85 marks PH and Visually impaired candidates 50% of total marks 75 marks

Factors Affecting Kerala TET Cut Off 2022

The Pareeksha Bhawan will determine the final cut-off marks for the Kerala TET 2022 based on the following factors:

Vacancies available

Difficulty level of the questions asked

Normalisation method

Reservation Policy

Kerala TET Answer Key 2022

The Kerala TET answer key is going to be released by the concerned authorities soon. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan makes the answer key available for all the categories in PDF format. Candidates have to simply download it and cross-check the answers mentioned on it with the ones marked in the KTET answer key. As of now, no release date has been notified for the answer key.

However, previous year trends suggest that it will be released anytime now. Hence, the candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of the board for all the latest updates related to the answer key release.

What After Kerala TET 2022 Written Exam?

After the Kerala TET cut-off marks are released, the candidates will be advised to cross-check the marks secured with the category-wise minimum cut-off marks. Then, those whose marks are found to be more than the minimum cut-off marks will be considered for the final merit list.

Further, those whose marks are more will be awarded the TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) certificate. This certificate will enable these candidates to practice as a primary or upper primary teacher within the state government.

Kerala TET Admit Card 2022