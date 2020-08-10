Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2020 for Lab Technician Posts

Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2020: Kolkata City, National urban Health Mission (NUHM) Society has invited applications for the Lab Technician Posts on contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application from 10 to 19 August 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 19 August 2020

Kolkata City NUHM Society Vacancy Details

Lab Technician - 26 Posts

Kolkata City NUHM Society Lab Technician Salary:

Rs.17220/- per month-

Eligibility Criteria for Kolkata City NUHM Society Lab Technician Job

Educational Qualification:

Higher Secondary passed (10+2) from a recognized Board / Institute OR its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Mathematics and Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology recognized by the West Bengal State Medical Faculty AICTE, with knowledge in Computer, MS Office, internet is required.

Must have efficiency in computers including MS Office and Internet.

Should be permanent resident of West Bengal

Age Limit:

Upto 40 years as on 01 August 2020

Selection Process for Lab Technician Posts

Selection will be done on merit and practical examination.

Kolkata City NUHM Society Recruitment Notification PDF Download Here Click Here Kolkata City NUHM Society Official Website Link Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

How to Apply for Kolkata City NUHM Society Lab Technician Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates are requested to submit their application at the PMU Office of Kolkata City NUI-IMSociety (Address: Room No. 147, 1st floor, 5, S.N. Banerjee Road, Kolkata - 700013) in the prescribed format. They are also requested to carry a photocopy ofthe filled in application format duly signed by candidates.