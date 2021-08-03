Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2021 for 32 City Organizer Posts, 12th pass can apply

Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at kmcgov.in for city organiser posts. check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Aug 3, 2021 18:04 IST
Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2021
Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2021

Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2021: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of City Organiser under Deendayal Antodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 August 2021. A total of 32 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Important Dates:

  • Last date of application submission: 17 August 2021

Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • City Organiser - 32 Posts

Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates must be 10+2 passed from a recognized Board.

Experience: 3-5 years of experience in working with the community on social development; Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint) is preferable.

Salary - Rs. 10,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Age Limit - 18 to 40 years

Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done through viva voce and interview.

Download Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for  Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can download the application form from the official website of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation website https://www.kmcgov.in. The application along with the relevant supporting documents should be submitted in the dropbox in the Department of Social Welfare & Urban Poverty Alleviation 1, Hogg Street, Top Floor, Kolkata - 700087 latest by 17 August 2021.

Latest Government Jobs:

DMER Haryana Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident and Demonstrator Posts, 473 Vacancies Notified

UP Gram Panchayat Recruitment 2021 for 58000+ Vacancies: Application Process Started @panchayatiraj.up.nic.in

Haryana School Education Recruitment 2021 for 1170 PGTs, Check HSE Notification @schooleducationharyana.gov.in

CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021: Over 14000 Vacancies to be filled in Chhattisgarh Board

 

Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationKolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2021 for 32 City Organizer Posts, 12th pass can apply
Notification DateAug 3, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionAug 17, 2021
CityKolkata
StateWest Bengal
CountryIndia
Organization Kolkata Municipal Corporation
Education Qual Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

4 + 6 =
Post

Comments