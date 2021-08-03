Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2021 for 32 City Organizer Posts, 12th pass can apply

Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at kmcgov.in for city organiser posts. check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2021: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of City Organiser under Deendayal Antodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 August 2021. A total of 32 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Important Dates:

Last date of application submission: 17 August 2021

Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

City Organiser - 32 Posts

Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must be 10+2 passed from a recognized Board.

Experience: 3-5 years of experience in working with the community on social development; Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint) is preferable.

Salary - Rs. 10,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Age Limit - 18 to 40 years

Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through viva voce and interview.

How to apply for Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can download the application form from the official website of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation website https://www.kmcgov.in. The application along with the relevant supporting documents should be submitted in the dropbox in the Department of Social Welfare & Urban Poverty Alleviation 1, Hogg Street, Top Floor, Kolkata - 700087 latest by 17 August 2021.

