KPSC ACF Mains Admit Card 2021 Out: Download Karnataka Assistant Conservator of Forest Hall Ticket @kpsc.kar.nic.in

KPSC ACF Mains Admit Card 2021: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the admit card of mains for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)Group ‘A’ in Karnataka Forest on kpsc.kar.nic.in. Candidates can download Karnataka ACF Admit Card from the official website - kpscrecruitment.in.

KPSC ACF Mains Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download KPSC Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

KPSC ACF Mains Admit Card Link Download Link

KPSC ACF Mains Exam Date Notice PDF Download

How to Download KPSC ACF Mains Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website.i.e.kpsc.kar.nic.in. Click on the link ‘Click here to Download A.C.F. Mains Hall-Ticket’ Then, it will redirect you to a new page - kpscrecruitment.in Enter your ‘User Name’ and ‘Password’ for Click on ‘Login’ Button. Download KPSC ACF Mains Admit Card

KPSC ACF Mains Exam Pattern

There will be 4 papers including Kannada, English, Optional Paper 1 and Optional paper 2. Forestry - Paper I & II is restricted to B.Sc. (Forestry) graduates only. Each paper will be 100 marks.

KPSC had invited application for recruitment of 16 Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Posts from 20th October 2020. The last Date to Apply Online was 20th November 2020.