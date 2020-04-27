KPSC 2020: Karnataka PSC Postponed Jr Assistant/ SDA (RPC & HK), FDA and Other Exam Dates, Check Details Here

KPSC 2020: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has postponed Jr Assistant/ SDA (RPC & HK), Assistant/ FDA (RPC & HK) Exam and Group A & B (Gazetted Probationers) Exams due to corona virus outbreak. The commission will announce fresh dates for these exams in due course at its official website. All candidates are advised to keep their eye on the official website of KPSC for latest updates.i.e.kpsc.kar.nic.in.

According to the schedule, The exam for Jr Assistant/ SDA (RPC & HK) 2020 was to be held on 6 June 2020 to fill up 1279 vacancies while KPSC Assistant/ FDA (RPC & HK) Exam 2020 was scheduled on 10 May 2020 to recruit 1112 vacancies in different departments and KPSC Group A & B (Gazetted Probationers) Exam was to be held on 17 May to recruit 106 vacancies.

It is expected that the commission will announce fresh dates after 3 May and the above exams will be conducted after lifting off of corona virus lockdown. All candidates are advised to gear up themselves for the exam and keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

