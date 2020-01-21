KPSC Result 2020 Announced for Group A & B posts, Check Karnataka Language Exam, AGM & Other Result @kpsc.kar.nic.in

KPSC Result 2020: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the result of Group A & Group B at its official website. Candidates appeared in the KPSC Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 1 & 2/2018 for the post of (RPC & HK) (Asst General Manager, Insurance Medical Officer & Sr Asst Director Posts) can check their result on the official website of KPSC.i.e.kpsc.kar.nic.in.

The list of candidates who have qualified in the KPSC Exam 2020 can check their result directly by clicking on the provided link. The Kannada Language Examination was held on 17 December 2019 at various exam centres.

How to check KPSC Group A & B Result 2020?

Go to the official website of KPSC.i.e.kpsc.kar.nic.in.

Click on the relevant link of result, you appeared for.

Then, A PDF will open.

Candidates can check their roll numbers and save the PDF file for future reference.

Candidates whose roll numbers are in list will have to appear for the further recruitment process. As of now, the commission has not announced the details of the interview round. So, all candidates whose roll number is in the list are required to keep a track on the official website for latest updates. Candidates can also check their result in below-provided PDFs link.

Download KPSC Karnataka Language Exam 2020 Result

Download KPSC Insurance Medical Officer Exam 2020 DV List

Download KPSC Assistant General Manager 2020 DV List

Download KPSC Senior Assistant Director Horticulture 2020 DV List



