KPTCL JA Admit Card 2022 Updates: Exam on 07 August

KPTCL JA Admit Card 2022 will be released on kptcl.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can check the exam date, exam pattern and steps to download the admit card here.

KPTCL JA Admit Card 2022: Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) will soon release the admit card for the exam for the post of Junior Assistant (JA). KPTCL JA Admit Card Link will be available on the KPTCL website i.e. kptcl.karnataka.gov.in. The candidates are advised to keep a track of this page for the latest updates regarding the admit card.

The exam will be conducted on 07 August 2022 from 10:30 AM to 12:20 PM. Also, the Kannada Language Exam for JE Civil, JE Electrical, AE Civil, AE Electrical and Junior Assistant will be held on 07 August 2022 from 2 PM to 5 PM. The admit card for JE and AE Karnataka Language Test shall also be available soon.

KPTCL JA Exam Pattern 2022

There will be multiple-choice questions of 100 marks:

Subjects Marks Computer Literacy 20 General Awareness and Aptitude 50 General English/General Kannada 30

How to Download KPTCL JA Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of KPTCL Click on the admit card link available on the homepage Now, provide your ‘Application Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ Download KPTCL Jr Assistant Admit Card

The corporation has invited the applications for recruitment of Junior Engineer, Junior Assistant and Assistant Engineer from 05 February to 28 February 2022. A total of 1492 vacancies will be filled of which 533 are for Assistant Engineer, 599 for Jr Engineer, and 360 are for Jr Assistant Posts.