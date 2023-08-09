Krishna University Result 2023 OUT: Download Result PDF Link on kru.ac.in

Krishna University Result 2023: Krishna University results for various UG programs 1st, 3rd, 5th and 6th Sem exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result

Krishna University University (KrU) Result 2023: Krishna University (KrU)has declared the result for various UG program 1st, 3rd, 5th and 6th Sem and B.pharmacy 8th sem exams.

Krishna University located in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 2008. This University offers various degree programs like Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Arts, and professional courses like Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science & Electronics and Communication Engineering, B.pharmacy and M.pharmacy. It also offers Master courses like Master of Technology, Master of Arts, and Master of Science courses.

Krishna University (KrU) Exam Results 2023

As per the latest update, Krishna University released the result for various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, and B.Pharmacy 1st, 3rd, 5th, 6th and 8th Sem. The students can check their results on the official website of University-kru.ac.in

Steps to Check Krishna University (KrU) Result

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Krishna University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website -kru.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ segment

Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on “View”

Step 4: Enter your Hall Ticket Number

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Krishna University (KrU) Result 2023: Direct Links to Check

Check here the direct link for Krishna University, Result 2023 for various semester examinations.