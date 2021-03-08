KSCCF Recruitment 2021 for 45 Peon, Typist & Other Posts, Apply online @ recruitapp.in/ksccf2021

KSCCF Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Cooperative Consumers Federation Limited (KSCCF) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Accountant, First Division Assistant, Sales Assistant, Typist, Peon & Junior Pharmacist. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 5 April 2021.

Around 45 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at recruitapp.in/ksccf2021. The online applications was started on 5 March 2021. Candidates can scroll down for more details about the recruitment including educational qualification, age limit, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 5 March 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 5 April 2021

KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Accountant - 5 Posts

First Division Assistant - 10 Posts

Sales Assistant - 10 Posts

Typist - 8 Posts

Peon - 10 Posts

Junior Pharmacist - 2 Posts

KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding SSLC/ PUC/ Degree/ Diploma from recognized board or institute.

KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale

Accountant - Rs.19000-34500

First Division Assistant - Rs.13600-26000

Sales Assistant, Typist - Rs.12500-24000

Peon - Rs.10400-16400

Junior Pharmacist - Rs.14550-26700

How to apply for KSCCF Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at recruitapp.in/ksccf2021 on or before 5 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

