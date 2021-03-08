JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

KSCCF Recruitment 2021 for 45 Peon, Typist & Other Posts, Apply online @ recruitapp.in/ksccf2021

KSCCF Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Cooperative Consumers Federation Limited (KSCCF) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Accountant, First Division Assistant, Sales Assistant, Typist, Peon & Junior Pharmacist. Check educational qualification, age limit, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 8, 2021 11:55 IST
KSCCF Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Cooperative Consumers Federation Limited (KSCCF) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Accountant, First Division Assistant, Sales Assistant, Typist, Peon & Junior Pharmacist. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 5 April 2021.

Around 45 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at recruitapp.in/ksccf2021. The online applications was started on 5 March 2021. Candidates can scroll down for more details about the recruitment including educational qualification, age limit, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 5 March 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 5 April 2021

KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Accountant - 5 Posts
  • First Division Assistant - 10 Posts
  • Sales Assistant - 10 Posts
  • Typist - 8 Posts
  • Peon - 10 Posts
  • Junior Pharmacist - 2 Posts

KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding SSLC/ PUC/ Degree/ Diploma from recognized board or institute.

KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official  Website

KSCCF Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale

  • Accountant - Rs.19000-34500
  • First Division Assistant - Rs.13600-26000
  • Sales Assistant, Typist - Rs.12500-24000
  • Peon - Rs.10400-16400
  • Junior Pharmacist - Rs.14550-26700

 How to apply for KSCCF Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at recruitapp.in/ksccf2021 on or before 5 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

