KSDNB GNM Result OUT at ksdneb.org: Download Here

KSDNB GNM Result 2023 has been released by the Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board (KSDNEB). Get Direct to Link to download KSDNB Result from the official website.

KSDNB GNM Result Download: Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board (KSDNEB) released the result of the re-examination held in the January 2023 GNM. Students can download KSDNB Result from the website of the board i.e. ksdneb.org. KSDBN GNM Result Link is also provided in the article below. The candidates can check the marks through the provided link. According to the official notice, 'The results of November-2022 1st and 2nd-year re-examination held in January 2023 has been announced.'

Any candidates (including passed students) who desire to apply for photocopies (xerox) of answer scripts and re-evaluation are here to be instructed to apply through Principal only through online from 27 March to 30 March 2023, without waiting for the xerox copies with a fee of Rs. 500/- per subject for photocopies (xerox) and Rs. 500/- per subject for re-evaluation respectively. The fee should be paid online through make payment option only.

How to Download KSDNB GNM Result ?

Step 1: Visit the website of KSDNB i.e. ksdneb.org

Step 2: Login into your account using their 'User Name' and 'Password'

Step 3: Download KSDNB Result

Step 4: Check your marks

The applications recivied after the last dates specified will not be considered. There is no separate date given for those who apply for Xerox copies of answer scripts and applications for revaluation.

