KSP Answer Key 2020 for Armed Police Constable Released @rec20.ksp-online.in, Submit Karnataka Police Exam Objection till 13 November

KSP Answer Key 2020 for Armed Police Constable: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the provisional answer keys of the written exam for the post of Armed Police Constable (Men) and Armed Police Constable (Men) (CAR/DAR) (KALYANA-KARNATAKA). The candidates who have appeared for KSP Armed Police Constable Exam 2020 can download the Karnataka State Police Answer Key from through the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

KSP Answer Key Links are also given below. The candidates can also check the answers of Series A, Series B, Series C and Series D, directly, through the link

The candidates who have any objection, against provisional answer key, can submit their representations/objection along with proof of their claim to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Recruitment and Co-Ordinator PC (Civil) Recruitment, Carlton House, Palace Road, Bengaluru -560 001. The last date for submitting KSP Armed Police Constable Exam Constable is 13 November 2020 . No Representations/Objections regarding answer key will be entertained after 13 November 2020.

The candidates who will qualify the written exam shall be called for ET and PST Round.

How to Download KSP Answer Key 2020 for Armed Police Constable ?

Go to the official website.i.e. rec20.ksp-online.in Click on ‘Click Here to Know Status’ against ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ARMED POLICE CONSTABLE (MEN)(CAR/DAR) (KALYANA-KARNAKATA) RECRUITMENT-2019-20 ( Only Men)’ and ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ARMED POLICE CONSTABLE (MEN) (CAR/DAR)-2020’ Click on ‘Series A’, ‘Series B’, ‘Series C’, ‘Series D’ and ‘Series E’ KSP Armed Police Constable Answer Key PDF will be displayed on the screen. Submit Objection, if any Take a print out of Karnataka Police Armed Police Constable for future reference.

KSP Armed Police Constable was conducted on 18 October 2020 at various exam centres for recruitment of 1005 Armed Police Constable (Men) (CAR/DAR) and 558 Armed Police Constable (Men) (CAR/DAR) (KALYANA-KARNAKATA).