Karnataka State Police Admit Card 2020 Released for 4014 Posts, Download KSP Civil Police Admit Card @ksp.gov.in

Karnataka State Police Admit Card 2020: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released KSP Civil Service Admit Card 2020 on its website. All those candidates who applied for Karnataka State Police 2020 can download the admit card through the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

KSP Civil Service 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held on 20 September 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates who have applied for KSP Civil Service Recruitment 2020 Exam can download their admit cards and appear for the written exam at the allotted venue given on the admit card. Candidates can download KSP Civil Service Admit Card 2020 by following the guidelines given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.cpcnhk20.ksp-online.in Click on Application Link given in the left side on the homepage. A new window will appear on the screen. Enter User ID and Password. The KSP Civil ServiceAdmit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download and save KSP Civil ServiceAdmit Card 2020 for future reference.

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 4014 vacancies of Civil Police out of which 444 vacancies are for Armed Police Constable (Men)(Car/Dar) (Kalyana - Karnataka) (only men), 1005 vacancies are for Armed Police Constable (Men) (Car/Dar), 558 vacancies to Police constable Civil Men/Women Kalyana-Karnataka, 2007 are for Civil Police Constable (Men/Women) Posts.

All candidates are advised to carry their admit cards along with the identity proof on the day of the exam. Candidates can directly download KSP Civil Service Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the provided hyperlink. Candidates are advised to read all instructions given on the admit card carefully.

