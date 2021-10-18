KSP Constable Admit Card 2021 Out for 4000 Vacancies: Download Karnataka Police CPC Hall Ticket @cpc21.ksp-online.in

KSP Constable Admit Card 2021 for Civil Police Constable (CPC) Posts has been released on cpc21.ksp-online.in. Check Download Link.

KSP Constable Admit Card 2021: Karnataka State Police (KSP) is conducting the written exam on 24 October 2021 for Civil Police Constable (CPC) Posts for which the call letters are uploaded on cpc21.ksp-online.in. Candidates can download KSP Civil Constable Admit Card using KSP Constable Admit Card Link.

KSP Constable Admit Card Download Link

As per the official website, “Written Examination Call letter has been uploaded for POST OF CIVIL POLICE CONSTABLE ( MEN & WOMEN) - 2021, Download (from My Application) and attend the Written Examination as per the schedule mentioned in Call Letter”.

KSP Constable Exam Pattern and Other Details

How to Download KSP Constable Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of KSP CPC - cpc21.ksp-online.in Now, visit ‘My Application’ Tab given at the left corner of the homepage A new page will open (http://app.cpc21.ksp-online.in/Login.aspx) where you are required to login using your details Download Karnataka Police Constable Admit Card

Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for ET & PST. Selected candidates will be recruited at the pay scale of Rs. 23,500 to Rs. 47,650.

KSP had invited application through online mode for a total of 4000 Men Constable and Women Constable Posts from 25 May to 12 July 2021, against the Advt No. 01-04/2021-22.