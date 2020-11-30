KSP Constable Answer Key 2020 OUT @ksp.gov.in, Raise Objections if any by 11 Dec against KSRP/IRB SRPC Provisional Answer Key

KSP Constable Answer Key 2020: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the answer keys for recruitment to the post of Constable at its official website.i.e.ksp.gov.in. All such candidates who appeared in the exam held on 22 November 2020 can check the provisional answer keys uploaded at the official website of KSP for recruitment to the post of Special Reserve Police Constable (KSRP/ IRB) (Men & Women) against the Advt No. 15-04/2019-20).

KSP Constable KSRP/IRB Provisional Answer Key 2020 has been uploaded in the form of PDF. Candidates can raise objections if any till 11 December 2020. Candidates can check Set Wise KSP Constable Provisional Answer Key 2020 by clicking on the provided link given below.

Candidates can send objections to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Recruitment and Co-Ordinator SRPC (KSRP/IRB) Recruitment, Carlton House, Palace Road, Bengaluru -560001 along with the proof of their claim. No representations/objections will be entertained after 11 December 2020.

Download KSP SRPC KSRP Provisional Answer Key 2020 Set A

Download KSP SRPC KSRP Provisional Answer Key 2020 Set B

Download KSP SRPC KSRP Provisional Answer Key 2020 Set C

Download KSP SRPC KSRP Provisional Answer Key 2020 Set D

Download KSP SRPC KSRP Provisional Answer Key 2020 Set E

This recruitment is being done to recruit 2672 vacancies of Special Reserve Police Constable & Bandsmen Out of which 2420 vacancies are for Special Reserve Police Constable (SRPC) and 252 are for Bandsmen. Candidates can download KSP SRPC KSRP Provisional Answer Key 2020 by clicking on the provided link given above.

