KSP Constable Final Answer Key 2021 Released for 3533 Vacancies, Download Link Here

KSP Constable Final Answer Key 2021: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the final answer key for the recruitment of Police Constable (Civil) vacancies. The candidates who appeared in the KSP Constable 2021 Exam against the advertisement number 01-04/2021-22 can download their answer keys through the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

The written exam was conducted on 24 October 2021 for selection to the post of Police Constable (Civil) 2021-22 (NKK & KK) (3533) posts. The board had released the provisional answer keys on 30 October 2021. The final answer keys have now been uploaded on ksp.gov.in on the basis of objections received from the candidates about the provisional answer key. No more representations will be entertained as the final answer key has been arrived at.

How to Download KSP Constable Final Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘KSP Constable Final Answer Key 2021 ‘ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download KSP Constable Final Answer Key 2021 and save it for future reference.

