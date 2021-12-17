Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

KSP Recruitment 2021 for 206 Crime Scene Posts, Apply Online @kspfslsoco21.ksponline.co.in

Karnataka State Police (KSP) is hiring 206 Scene of Crime Officer in Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) - 2021. Check Important Dates, Salary, Qualification, Age Limit and Other Details.

Created On: Dec 17, 2021 13:40 IST
KSP Recruitment 2021-2022
KSP Recruitment 2021-2022

KSP Recruitment 2021 Notification: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has published a notification for recruitment for the post of Scene of Crime Officer in Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) - 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 17 December 2021 to 15 January 2022 on kspfslsoco21.ksponline.co.in.

KSP Crime Officer Notification Download

KSP Crime Officer Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 17 December 2021
  • Last Date of Online Application - 15 January 2022

KSP Vacancy Details

Scene of Crime Officer - 206 Posts

KSP Crime Officer Salary:

Rs. 37900-70850

Eligibility Criteria for KSP Crime Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Bachelor Degree in Forensic Science with at least 55% agregate marks from the University established by Law.
  • Bachelor Degree in Science with at least 55% agregate marks from the University established by Law with one year diploma in Forensic Science with at least 55 % aggregate marks from recognised Institution.
  • Bachelor Degree in Science with at least 55% agregate marks from the University established by Law with master degree in Forensic Science with at least 55% aggregate marks.

Age Limit:

  • GM - 21 to 35 years
  • OBC - 21 to 38 years
  • SC,ST CAT - 21 to 40 years

Selection Process for KSP Crime Officer Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam.

How to Apply for KSP Crime Officer Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts through official website from 17 December 2021 to 15 January 2022

Application Fee:

  • SC/ST/Cat-01 - 250
  • GM & OBC (2A,2B,3A,3B)  - 500

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.