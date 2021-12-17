KSP Recruitment 2021 for 206 Crime Scene Posts, Apply Online @kspfslsoco21.ksponline.co.in

Karnataka State Police (KSP) is hiring 206 Scene of Crime Officer in Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) - 2021. Check Important Dates, Salary, Qualification, Age Limit and Other Details.

KSP Recruitment 2021 Notification: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has published a notification for recruitment for the post of Scene of Crime Officer in Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) - 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 17 December 2021 to 15 January 2022 on kspfslsoco21.ksponline.co.in.

KSP Crime Officer Notification Download

KSP Crime Officer Online Application Link



Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 17 December 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 15 January 2022

KSP Vacancy Details

Scene of Crime Officer - 206 Posts

KSP Crime Officer Salary:

Rs. 37900-70850

Eligibility Criteria for KSP Crime Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor Degree in Forensic Science with at least 55% agregate marks from the University established by Law.

Bachelor Degree in Science with at least 55% agregate marks from the University established by Law with one year diploma in Forensic Science with at least 55 % aggregate marks from recognised Institution.

Bachelor Degree in Science with at least 55% agregate marks from the University established by Law with master degree in Forensic Science with at least 55% aggregate marks.

Age Limit:

GM - 21 to 35 years

OBC - 21 to 38 years

SC,ST CAT - 21 to 40 years

Selection Process for KSP Crime Officer Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam.

How to Apply for KSP Crime Officer Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts through official website from 17 December 2021 to 15 January 2022

Application Fee: