KSP Recruitment 2021 for 206 Crime Scene Posts, Apply Online @kspfslsoco21.ksponline.co.in

KSP Recruitment 2021 Notification: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has published a notification for recruitment for the post of Scene of Crime Officer in Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) - 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 17 December 2021 to 15 January 2022 on kspfslsoco21.ksponline.co.in.
KSP Crime Officer Notification Download
KSP Crime Officer Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 17 December 2021
- Last Date of Online Application - 15 January 2022
KSP Vacancy Details
Scene of Crime Officer - 206 Posts
KSP Crime Officer Salary:
Rs. 37900-70850
Eligibility Criteria for KSP Crime Officer Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Bachelor Degree in Forensic Science with at least 55% agregate marks from the University established by Law.
- Bachelor Degree in Science with at least 55% agregate marks from the University established by Law with one year diploma in Forensic Science with at least 55 % aggregate marks from recognised Institution.
- Bachelor Degree in Science with at least 55% agregate marks from the University established by Law with master degree in Forensic Science with at least 55% aggregate marks.
Age Limit:
- GM - 21 to 35 years
- OBC - 21 to 38 years
- SC,ST CAT - 21 to 40 years
Selection Process for KSP Crime Officer Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of written exam.
How to Apply for KSP Crime Officer Recruitment 2021
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts through official website from 17 December 2021 to 15 January 2022
Application Fee:
- SC/ST/Cat-01 - 250
- GM & OBC (2A,2B,3A,3B) - 500