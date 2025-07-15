KUK Result 2025 OUT at kuk.ac.in, Download Kurukshetra University UG and PG Marksheet

Kurukshetra University Result 2025: Kurukshetra University (KUK) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BFA, BSc (Home Science), MA, BA LLB, BBA LLB, BVoc, MEd, BSc (Interior Design) and other exams. Kurukshetra University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- kuk.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their kuk.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Kurukshetra University results 2025 by their roll number or name. Kurukshetra University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Kurukshetra University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their KUK results on the official website of the University- kuk.ac.in. Kurukshetra University Result 2025 Click here

Highlights of Kurukshetra University Kurukshetra University (KUK), is located in Kurukshetra, Haryana. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1956. KUK offers courses in various departments like Faculty of Arts & Languages, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Life Sciences, Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Indic Studies, Faculty of Engg. & Technology, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Commerce & Management. Kurukshetra University: Highlights University Name Kurukshetra University Established 1956 Location Kurukshetra, Haryana KUK Result Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed