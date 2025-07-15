Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
KUK Result 2025 OUT at kuk.ac.in, Download Kurukshetra University UG and PG Marksheet

Kurukshetra University Result 2025 OUT: Kurukshetra University (KUK) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- kuk.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the KUK Result 2025.

Jul 15, 2025, 12:59 IST
Kurukshetra University Result 2025: Kurukshetra University (KUK) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BFA, BSc (Home Science), MA, BA LLB, BBA LLB, BVoc, MEd, BSc (Interior Design) and other exams. Kurukshetra University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- kuk.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their kuk.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Kurukshetra University results 2025 by their roll number or name.

Kurukshetra University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Kurukshetra University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their KUK results on the official website of the University- kuk.ac.in.

Kurukshetra University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check KUK Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, MSc, BSc, BCom and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KUK results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - new.kuk.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the “Examination” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.

Step 4: Select the course from the list and click on it.

Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Search your roll number/Name/Reg No. etc

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to KUK Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Kurukshetra University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics - VI Sem. May 2025

July 15, 2025

Click here

B.Sc. - Home Science - IV Sem. May 2025

July 15, 2025

Click here

B.Sc. - Home Science - VI Sem. May 2025

July 15, 2025

Click here

B.Sc. Fashion Designing and Textile Design - VI Sem. May 2025

July 15, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Arts (Hons.)(Applied Psychology) - III Sem. Dec 2024

July 15, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Arts(B.A.) 6th Sem. May-2025

July 15, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Arts.(Honours) - III Sem. Dec 2024

July 15, 2025

Click here

Bachelor Of Tourism Management (BTM) - VI Sem. May 2025

July 15, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Commerce(B.Com.) 6th Sem. May-2025

July 14, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Arts (Hons.)(Applied Psychology) - I Sem. Dec 2024

July 11, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Fashion and Apparel Design(New) - IV Sem. May 2025

July 11, 2025

Click here

Bachelor Of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) - I Sem. Re Dec 2024

July 11, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Vocation (Interior Designing) - VI Sem. May 2025

July 11, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Computer Application (B.C.A.) 6th May-2025

July 10, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) 6th Sem. May-2025

July 08, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Science(Honours)(Information Technology) 6th Sem. May-2025

July 08, 2025

Click here

M.Sc Mathematics - I Sem. Dec 2024

July 07, 2025

Click here

B.A. (Fashion Design) - VI Sem. May 2025

July 03, 2025

Click here

Bachelor of Science(Interior Design) - VI Sem. May 2025

July 03, 2025

Click here

Adv. Dip. in Voc. (Hospitality Management) - IV Sem. May 2025

July 02, 2025

Click here

B.A. (Fashion Design) - IV Sem. May 2025

July 02, 2025

Click here

Bachelor In Architecture - V Sem. Dec 2024

July 02, 2025

Click here

Master Of Education (M.Ed) - III Sem. Re Dec 2024

July 01, 2025

Click here

Master Of Education (M.Ed) - III Sem. Re Dec 2024

July 01, 2025

Click here

Highlights of Kurukshetra University

Kurukshetra University (KUK), is located in  Kurukshetra, Haryana. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1956. 

KUK offers courses in various departments like Faculty of Arts & Languages, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Life Sciences, Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Indic Studies, Faculty of Engg. & Technology, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Commerce & Management.

Kurukshetra University: Highlights

University Name

Kurukshetra University

Established

1956

Location

Kurukshetra, Haryana

KUK Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

