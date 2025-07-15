KUK Result 2025 OUT at kuk.ac.in, Download Kurukshetra University UG and PG Marksheet

Kurukshetra University Result 2025: Kurukshetra University (KUK) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BFA, BSc (Home Science), MA, BA LLB, BBA LLB, BVoc, MEd, BSc (Interior Design) and other exams. Kurukshetra University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- kuk.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their kuk.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Kurukshetra University results 2025 by their roll number or name.
Kurukshetra University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Kurukshetra University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their KUK results on the official website of the University- kuk.ac.in.
Kurukshetra University Result 2025
Steps to Check KUK Results 2025
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, MSc, BSc, BCom and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KUK results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - new.kuk.ac.in
Step 2: Check for the “Examination” segment.
Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.
Step 4: Select the course from the list and click on it.
Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Search your roll number/Name/Reg No. etc
Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to KUK Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Kurukshetra University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.
Course
|
Result Dates
|
Result Links
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics - VI Sem. May 2025
|
July 15, 2025
|
B.Sc. - Home Science - IV Sem. May 2025
|
July 15, 2025
|
B.Sc. - Home Science - VI Sem. May 2025
|
July 15, 2025
|
B.Sc. Fashion Designing and Textile Design - VI Sem. May 2025
|
July 15, 2025
|
Bachelor of Arts (Hons.)(Applied Psychology) - III Sem. Dec 2024
|
July 15, 2025
|
Bachelor of Arts(B.A.) 6th Sem. May-2025
|
July 15, 2025
|
Bachelor of Arts.(Honours) - III Sem. Dec 2024
|
July 15, 2025
|
Bachelor Of Tourism Management (BTM) - VI Sem. May 2025
|
July 15, 2025
|
Bachelor of Commerce(B.Com.) 6th Sem. May-2025
|
July 14, 2025
|
Bachelor of Arts (Hons.)(Applied Psychology) - I Sem. Dec 2024
|
July 11, 2025
|
Bachelor of Fashion and Apparel Design(New) - IV Sem. May 2025
|
July 11, 2025
|
Bachelor Of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) - I Sem. Re Dec 2024
|
July 11, 2025
|
Bachelor of Vocation (Interior Designing) - VI Sem. May 2025
|
July 11, 2025
|
Bachelor of Computer Application (B.C.A.) 6th May-2025
|
July 10, 2025
|
Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) 6th Sem. May-2025
|
July 08, 2025
|
Bachelor of Science(Honours)(Information Technology) 6th Sem. May-2025
|
July 08, 2025
|
M.Sc Mathematics - I Sem. Dec 2024
|
July 07, 2025
|
B.A. (Fashion Design) - VI Sem. May 2025
|
July 03, 2025
|
Bachelor of Science(Interior Design) - VI Sem. May 2025
|
July 03, 2025
|
Adv. Dip. in Voc. (Hospitality Management) - IV Sem. May 2025
|
July 02, 2025
|
B.A. (Fashion Design) - IV Sem. May 2025
|
July 02, 2025
|
Bachelor In Architecture - V Sem. Dec 2024
|
July 02, 2025
|
Master Of Education (M.Ed) - III Sem. Re Dec 2024
|
July 01, 2025
|
Master Of Education (M.Ed) - III Sem. Re Dec 2024
|
July 01, 2025
Highlights of Kurukshetra University
Kurukshetra University (KUK), is located in Kurukshetra, Haryana. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1956.
KUK offers courses in various departments like Faculty of Arts & Languages, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Life Sciences, Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Indic Studies, Faculty of Engg. & Technology, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Commerce & Management.
Kurukshetra University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Kurukshetra University
|
Established
|
1956
|
Location
|
Kurukshetra, Haryana
|
KUK Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
Gender
|
Co-ed
