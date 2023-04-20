KVS Cutoff Marks 2023 Released at kvsangathan.nic.in: Download PDF Here

KVS Cutoff Marks 2023 are released at kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates can download the PDF for cut-off for the post of PRT, Principal and Assistant Commissioner.

KVS Cutoff Marks 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the cut-off marks of the exam conducted for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Principal and Primary Teacher (Music). Candidates can download KVS Cutoff Marks from the official website (kvsangathan.nic.in).

The official notice reads, "Cut off marks of shortlisted candidates for Interview for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Principal and Primary Teacher (Music) in KVS against the advertisement No. 15 as communicated by the recruitment agency i.e. CBSE is as under:"

KVS Cut-Off Marks

Candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks of different posts are available in the table below:

Name of Post UR OBC SC ST EWS OH VH HH Principal 203 189 187 178 - 187 - 94 PRT Music 138 127 128 107 128 114 128 - Assistant Commissioner 202 188 183 173 - - - 77

How to Download KVS Cutoff Marks 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download KVS Marks below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Cut off marks for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Principal and PRT(Music) (Direct Recruitment)

Step 3: Download KVS Cut-Off PDF

Step 4: Check cut-off marks table

KVS Result 2023

The result for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Principal and Primary Teacher (Music) is already announced on the official website. Now, KVS will publish the result of all other posts in due course of time.