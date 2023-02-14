KVS PGT Admit Card 2023 OUT at kvsangathan.nic.in: Check Hindi Translator Call Letter Link

KVS PGT and Hindi Translator Admit Card 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan uploaded the admit cards to the post of Post Graduate Level and Hindi Translator. Candidates can check the download link here.

KVS PGT Hindi Translator Admit Card 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is conducting the exam for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) from 16 to 20 Feb 2023 and Hindi Translator Exam on 20 February 2023. Candidates who are appearing KVS Exam can download KVS PGT Admit Card and KVS Hindi Translator Admit Card by visiting the school's website i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in. Kendriya Vidyalaya Admit Cards are also also provided here for the candidates.

KVS PGT Admit Card 2023 - Check Download Link

KVS Hindi Translator Admit Card 2023 - Check Download Link

How to Download KVS PGT Hindi Translator Admit Card 2023 ?

In order to appear for Kendriya Vidyalaya PGT and Hindi Translator Exam 2023, the candidates are required their KV PGT Admit Card and KV Hindi Translator Admit Card. The steps to download KV Admit Card from the website are given below:

Step 1: Go to the website of the KVS - kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link appearing in the right corner 'Click here to download admit card for the post of TGT, PGT & HINDI TRANSLATOR - Direct Rectt 2022'

Step 3: Now, Click here to download admit card for the post of PGT’ or ‘Click here to download admit card for the post of HINDI TRANSLATOR’

Step 4: Provide the application number and date of birth

Step 5: Download KVS TGT Admit Card, KVS PGT Admit Card and KVS Hindi Translator Admit Card

KVS TGT Exam is going to be concluded today i.e. 14 February 2023. The candidates can download the KVS TGT Admit Card from the link given below:

KVS TGT Admit Card Download