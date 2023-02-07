KVS TGT Admit Card 2023: Download Pre Hall Ticket for Exam City and Centre at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS TGT Admit Card 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya will release the admit card for Trained Graduate Teacher Posts. Candidates can download Pre Admit Card for Exam City intimation slip and Centre below.

KVS TGT Admit Card 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya has activated the link for checking the exam centre and city intimation slip for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) on its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for KVS TGT Recruitment 2023 can download KVS TGT Pre Admit Card in order to check their exam centre details. It is to be noted that this link is not admit card.

KVS TGT Exam is scheduled to be held on 12 February 2023 to 14 February 2023. KVS Pre Admit Card Link for Trained Graduate Teacher Posts is also given below for the candidates.

KVS TGT Admit Card Release Date 2023

It is to be noted that KVS TGT Admit Card Link will be available three days before the exam. Hence, it is expected that students can download Kendriya Vidyalaya TGT Admit Card from 09 February 2023 onwards. According to the official notice, The final admit card for downloading will be available on KVS website https://www.kvsangathan.nic.in three days before the date of the examination.

How to Download KVS TGT Pre Admit Card 2023 ?

Before the release of the admit card KVS uploaded the pre admit cards for the students so that they can have their exam centre details beforehand.

Step 1: Visit the website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan - kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Go to ‘TGT city display link’ given under the 'Announcement Section' of the homepage

Step 3: A login page will be opened where you are required to enter your 'Application No', 'Date of Birth' and 'Enter Security Pin'

Step 4: Download Kendriya Vidyalaya TGT Pre Admit Card 2023

Step 5: Check your exam details

KVS has already the KV Admit Card for the post of PRT Music, Assistant Commissioner, Principal and Vice Principal Posts. The candidates can download KVS Admit Card for these posts and check updates for all other posts in the link given below:

