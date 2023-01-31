KVS Admit Card 2023: Download PRT TGT and Other Pre Admit Card @kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Pre Admit Card 2023 has been released for the post of PRT, TGT, Assistant Commissioner, Principal and Vice Principal at kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates can check the direct link below

KVS Admit Card 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Samiti (KBS) has released the pre-admit card for the exam for the post of PRT (Music), TGT, Assistant Commissioner, Principal and Vice Principal on the official website. KVS Admit Card shall be released, soon, on the website of KVS. Candidates can download KVS Pre Admit Ca and check the date and time of the exam from the official website i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in. KVS Pre Admit Card Links are available in this article below. It is to be noted that the provided links are not admit card links. Kendriya Vidyalaya Admit Card for the said posts shall be released 2 days before the exam

KVS Pre Admit Card for PRT and TGT Click Here KVS Pre Admit Card for AC , Principal and VP Click Here Test Link to check centre for computer-based test to be held on 07, 08 and 09 February 2023 Click Here

KVS Admit Card Date 2023

The candidates who are going to attend the exam on 07, 08 and 09 Feb can download the admit card from 05 February 2023. Those who are going to appear in the exam on 12 Feb 2023 can download KV Admit Card on 10 Feb 2023 and so on.

KVS has also released a notice regarding the exam which shall be held on 7th, 8th and 9th of February 2023. According to the official notice, "All candidates appearing for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Principal and Vice Principal are here by informed that they can download the Test Admit Card indicating date of Computer Based Test and name of city where examination is going to be conducted. This may not be treated as admit card. The final admit card for downloading will be available on KVS website htips://www.kvsanqathan.nic.in two days before the date of examination."

How to Download KVS Pre Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of the KVS - kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: 'Click here to View Date & City (Pre Admit Card): KVS Recruitment for PRT (Music)' or 'Click here to View Date & City (Pre Admit Card): KVS Rect for AC, Principal and VP'

Step 3: Enter your 'Application No', 'Date of Birth' and 'Enter Security Pin'

Step 4: Download Kendriya Vidyalaya Pre Admit Card 2023