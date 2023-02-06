KVS Exam Centres 2023: Check PRT TGT PGT Test Centre City List, Important Guidelines

KVS Exam Centre List 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the KVS Exam Centre List for PRT, TGT, and PGT exams on its official website. The KVS will decide the exam cities/centres of the Computer Based Test-CBT (online) examination on the basis of preferences/options submitted by candidates to the extent of availability of Computer Nodes at such city/centre. As per the official exam schedule, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will conduct online exam from February 7 to March 6, 2023, at the various exam centres for PRT, TGT, PGT and other non-teaching posts.
The KVS exam 2023 will be held in two shifts. Shift 1 will begin from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and shift 2 will begin from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. All the eligible candidates who registered for the exam will be able to check the KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Centres in their respective admit cards as and when released by the officials. In this article, we have shared important details on KVS Exam Centre 2023 including exam dates, steps to download the exam centre, list of exam centres, exam instructions, and much more.
KVS Exam Centre 2023 Overview
Have a look at the table shared below to know the complete overview of the KVS Exam Centre list for the PRT TGT PGT Exam.
|
Conducting Body
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)
|
Post Name
|
PRT TGT PGT
|
Vacancies
|
13,404
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Exam Dates
|
TGT: 12-14 Feb 2023, PGT: 16-20 Feb 2023, PRT: 21-28 Feb 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam & Interview round
How to Check KVS Exam Centre List 2023
Candidates should go through the steps shared below to download the KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Centre list without any confusion.
- Go to the official KVS website.
- On the homepage, click on the "Detailed Advertisement for Recruitment of PRT TGT PGT" link.
- The KVS Notification PDF will appear on the screen.
- Next, scroll down to the exam centre section within the advertisement PDF to know the KVS Exam Centre list.
- Lastly, download the KVS Exam Centre PDF for future use.
KVS Exam Centre List 2023
Here is the list of KVS Exam centres for the PRT TGT PGT Exam shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
KVS Exam Centre- State
|
KVS Exam Centre City
|
KVS Exam Centre- State
|
KVS Exam Centre City
|
Andaman And Nicobar Islands
|
Port Blair
|
Maharashtra
|
Jalgaon
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Anantapur
|
Maharashtra
|
Kolhapur
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Guntur
|
Maharashtra
|
Latur
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Kakinada
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Kurnool
|
Maharashtra
|
Nagpur
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Rajahmundry
|
Maharashtra
|
Nanded
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Tirupathi
|
Maharashtra
|
Nashik
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Vijayawada
|
Maharashtra
|
Pune
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Vishakapatnam
|
Maharashtra
|
Solapur
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Namsai
|
Maharashtra
|
Wardha
|
Assam
|
Dibrugarh
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
Assam
|
Guwahati
|
Meghalaya
|
Aizawl
|
Assam
|
Jorhat
|
Shillong
|
Mizoram
|
Assam
|
Silchar
|
Nagaland
|
Dimapur
|
Assam
|
Tezpur
|
Odisha
|
Balasore
|
Bihar
|
Arrah
|
Odisha
|
Berhampur
|
Bihar
|
Bhagalpur
|
Odisha
|
Bhadrak
|
Bihar
|
Darbhanga
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Bihar
|
Gaya
|
Odisha
|
Cuttack
|
Bihar
|
Muzaffarpur
|
Odisha
|
Dhenkanal
|
Bihar
|
Patna
|
Odisha
|
Rourkela
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh
|
Odisha
|
Sambalpur
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bhilai/Durg
|
Puducherry
|
Puducherry
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bilaspur
|
Punjab
|
Amritsar
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Raipur
|
Punjab
|
Bhatinda
|
Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
Punjab
|
Jalandhar
|
Sikkim
|
Gangtok
|
Punjab
|
Ludhiana
|
Goa
|
Assagao
|
Punjab
|
Mohali
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad
|
Punjab
|
Pathankot
|
Gujarat
|
Jamnagar
|
Punjab
|
Patiala/Fatehgarh Sahib
|
Gujarat
|
Junagadh
|
Punjab
|
Sangrur
|
Gujarat
|
Mehsana
|
Rajasthan
|
Ajmer
|
Gujarat
|
Rajkot
|
Rajasthan
|
Alwar
|
Gujarat
|
Surat
|
Rajasthan
|
Bharatpur
|
Gujarat
|
Vadodara
|
Rajasthan
|
Bikaner
|
Haryana
|
Ambala
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
Haryana
|
Faridabad
|
Rajasthan
|
Jodhpur
|
Haryana
|
Gurugram
|
Rajasthan
|
Kota
|
Haryana
|
Hisar
|
Rajasthan
|
Sikar
|
Haryana
|
Karnal
|
Rajasthan
|
Sri Ganganagar
|
Haryana
|
Kurukshetra
|
Rajasthan
|
Udaipur
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Hamirpur
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Kangra
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Coimbatore
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Shimla
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Madurai
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Solan
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Nagarcoil
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Baramulla
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Salem
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Jammu
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Tiruchirappalli
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Samba
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Srinagar
|
Telangana
|
Karimnagar
|
Jharkhand
|
Bokaro
|
Telangana
|
Khammam
|
Jharkhand
|
Dhanbad
|
Telangana
|
Mahabubnagar
|
Jharkhand
|
Jamshedpur
|
Telangana
|
Nalgonda
|
Jharkhand
|
Ranchi
|
Telangana
|
Warangal
|
Karnataka
|
Belgaum
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra
|
Karnataka
|
Gulbarga
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Allahabad/Prayagraj
|
Karnataka
|
Hubli
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Ayodhya
|
Karnataka
|
Mangalore
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Bareilly
|
Karnataka
|
Mysore
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Bijnor
|
Kerala
|
Alappuzha
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Ghaziabad
|
Kerala
|
Ernakulam (Kochi)
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Gorakhpur
|
Kerala
|
Kannur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Jhansi
|
Kerala
|
Kollam
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Kanpur
|
Kerala
|
Kottayam
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lucknow
|
Kerala
|
Kozhikode
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Meerut
|
Kerala
|
Malappuram
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Moradabad
|
Kerala
|
Palakkad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Noida/Greater Noida
|
Kerala
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Saharanpur
|
Kerala
|
Thrissur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Varanasi
|
Ladakh
|
Leh
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal
|
Uttarakhand
|
Haldwani
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Gwalior
|
Uttarakhand
|
Roorkee
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Indore
|
West Bengal
|
Asansol
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Jabalpur
|
West Bengal
|
Berhampore
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Sagar
|
West Bengal
|
Burdwan(Bardhaman)
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Satna
|
West Bengal
|
Durgapur
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Ujjain
|
West Bengal
|
Hooghly
|
Maharashtra
|
Ahmednagar
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|
Maharashtra
|
Akola
|
West Bengal
|
Malda
|
Maharashtra
|
Amravati
|
West Bengal
|
Paschim Medinipur
|
Maharashtra
|
Aurangabad
|
West Bengal
|
Siliguri
|
Maharashtra
|
Chandrapur
|
West Bengal
|
Suri
|
Maharashtra
|
Dhule
KVS Exam Centre 2023 Allocation
Candidates can check the important points regarding the exam cities/centres of the KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam shared below:
- The candidates were required to choose three exam centres from the KVS Exam Centre list as their preferred exam city during application process.
- The KVS reserves the right to assign a Centre in the City other than that of the aspirant's choice across India.
- The KVS has the right to conduct the CBT exam at all the cities or any one of the cities or any other cities based on the number of applicants applying for the exam.
- In case the number of applicants in any of the specified cities is very less for running the exam centre or for any other particular reason, the KVS at its discretion may not hold the exam in that city.
- Candidates who had selected that city as 1st Choice may be assigned the KVS exam centres in other cities selected as 2nd or 3rd choice or any other city.
- Furthermore, KVS reserves the right to edit/ cancel the city/centre opted by candidates because of any administrative reasons, if any.
- Under any situation, the candidates will not be able to change the KVS City/Centre that has been assigned to them.
KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Instructions & Guidelines
Candidates should keep the following KVS exam instructions & guidelines before appearing in the PRT TGT PGT Exam;
- All the test-takers should reach the KVS Exam Centre at least 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam.
- No candidate will be allowed to appear for the written examination without a proper Admit Card.
- The candidates applying for the exam should make sure that they satisfy all eligibility criteria for admission to the examination.
- Mobile phones, Bluetooth or any other communication or electronic devices are prohibited inside the premises where the exam will be conducted. If the candidates are found with any of the restricted items, then it will lead to the disqualification of their candidature.
We hope this article on KVS Exam Centre List was informative for our readers. All the eligible should check their exam centre before appearing in the exam to avoid any confusion on the examination day.