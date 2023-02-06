JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

KVS Exam Centres 2023: Check PRT TGT PGT Test Centre City List, Important Guidelines

KVS Exam Centres 2023: Check the list of KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Centres along with city details, shift timings, test centre instructions and important guidelines.

KVS Exam Centre List 2023
KVS Exam Centre List 2023

KVS Exam Centre List 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the KVS Exam Centre List for PRT, TGT, and PGT exams on its official website. The KVS will decide the exam cities/centres of the Computer Based Test-CBT (online) examination on the basis of preferences/options submitted by candidates to the extent of availability of Computer Nodes at such city/centre. As per the official exam schedule, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will conduct online exam from February 7 to March 6, 2023, at the various exam centres for  PRT, TGT, PGT and other non-teaching posts.

The KVS exam 2023 will be held in two shifts. Shift 1 will begin from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and shift 2 will begin from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. All the eligible candidates who registered for the exam will be able to check the KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Centres in their respective admit cards as and when released by the officials. In this article, we have shared important details on KVS Exam Centre 2023 including exam dates, steps to download the exam centre, list of exam centres, exam instructions, and much more.

KVS Exam Centre 2023 Overview

Have a look at the table shared below to know the complete overview of the KVS Exam Centre list for the PRT TGT PGT Exam.

Conducting Body

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

Post Name

PRT TGT PGT

Vacancies

13,404

Exam Mode

Online

Exam Level

National

Exam Dates

TGT: 12-14 Feb 2023, PGT: 16-20 Feb 2023, PRT: 21-28 Feb 2023

Selection Process

Written Exam & Interview round

How to Check KVS Exam Centre List 2023

Candidates should go through the steps shared below to download the KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Centre list without any confusion. 

  • Go to the official KVS website.
  • On the homepage, click on the "Detailed Advertisement for Recruitment of PRT TGT PGT" link.
  • The KVS Notification PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Next, scroll down to the exam centre section within the advertisement PDF to know the KVS Exam Centre list.
  • Lastly, download the KVS Exam Centre PDF for future use.

KVS Exam Centre List 2023

Here is the list of KVS Exam centres for the PRT TGT PGT Exam shared below for the reference of the candidates.

KVS Exam Centre- State

KVS Exam Centre City

KVS Exam Centre- State

KVS Exam Centre City

Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Port Blair

Maharashtra

Jalgaon

Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur

Maharashtra

Kolhapur

Andhra Pradesh

Guntur

Maharashtra

Latur

Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada

Maharashtra

Mumbai

Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool

Maharashtra

Nagpur

Andhra Pradesh

Rajahmundry

Maharashtra

Nanded

Andhra Pradesh

Tirupathi

Maharashtra

Nashik

Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada

Maharashtra

Pune

Andhra Pradesh

Vishakapatnam

Maharashtra

Solapur

Arunachal Pradesh

Namsai

Maharashtra

Wardha

Assam

Dibrugarh

Manipur

Imphal

Assam

Guwahati

Meghalaya

Aizawl

Assam

Jorhat

Shillong

Mizoram

Assam

Silchar

Nagaland

Dimapur

Assam

Tezpur

Odisha

Balasore

Bihar

Arrah

Odisha

Berhampur

Bihar

Bhagalpur

Odisha

Bhadrak

Bihar

Darbhanga

Odisha

Bhubaneswar

Bihar

Gaya

Odisha

Cuttack

Bihar

Muzaffarpur

Odisha

Dhenkanal

Bihar

Patna

Odisha

Rourkela

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Odisha

Sambalpur

Chhattisgarh

Bhilai/Durg

Puducherry

Puducherry

Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur

Punjab

Amritsar

Chhattisgarh

Raipur

Punjab

Bhatinda

Delhi

New Delhi

Punjab

Jalandhar

Sikkim

Gangtok

Punjab

Ludhiana

Goa

Assagao

Punjab

Mohali

Gujarat

Ahmedabad

Punjab

Pathankot

Gujarat

Jamnagar

Punjab

Patiala/Fatehgarh Sahib

Gujarat

Junagadh

Punjab

Sangrur

Gujarat

Mehsana

Rajasthan

Ajmer

Gujarat

Rajkot

Rajasthan

Alwar

Gujarat

Surat

Rajasthan

Bharatpur

Gujarat

Vadodara

Rajasthan

Bikaner

Haryana

Ambala

Rajasthan

Jaipur

Haryana

Faridabad

Rajasthan

Jodhpur

Haryana

Gurugram

Rajasthan

Kota

Haryana

Hisar

Rajasthan

Sikar

Haryana

Karnal

Rajasthan

Sri Ganganagar

Haryana

Kurukshetra

Rajasthan

Udaipur

Himachal Pradesh

Hamirpur

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

Himachal Pradesh

Kangra

Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore

Himachal Pradesh

Shimla

Tamil Nadu

Madurai

Himachal Pradesh

Solan

Tamil Nadu

Nagarcoil

Jammu & Kashmir

Baramulla

Tamil Nadu

Salem

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu

Tamil Nadu

Tiruchirappalli

Jammu & Kashmir

Samba

Telangana

Hyderabad

Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar

Telangana

Karimnagar

Jharkhand

Bokaro

Telangana

Khammam

Jharkhand

Dhanbad

Telangana

Mahabubnagar

Jharkhand

Jamshedpur

Telangana

Nalgonda

Jharkhand

Ranchi

Telangana

Warangal

Karnataka

Belgaum

Tripura

Agartala

Karnataka

Bengaluru

Uttar Pradesh

Agra

Karnataka

Gulbarga

Uttar Pradesh

Allahabad/Prayagraj

Karnataka

Hubli

Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya

Karnataka

Mangalore

Uttar Pradesh

Bareilly

Karnataka

Mysore

Uttar Pradesh

Bijnor

Kerala

Alappuzha

Uttar Pradesh

Ghaziabad

Kerala

Ernakulam (Kochi)

Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur

Kerala

Kannur

Uttar Pradesh

Jhansi

Kerala

Kollam

Uttar Pradesh

Kanpur

Kerala

Kottayam

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow

Kerala

Kozhikode

Uttar Pradesh

Meerut

Kerala

Malappuram

Uttar Pradesh

Moradabad

Kerala

Palakkad

Uttar Pradesh

Noida/Greater Noida

Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur

Kerala

Thrissur

Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi

Ladakh

Leh

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

Uttarakhand

Haldwani

Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior

Uttarakhand

Roorkee

Madhya Pradesh

Indore

West Bengal

Asansol

Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur

West Bengal

Berhampore

Madhya Pradesh

Sagar

West Bengal

Burdwan(Bardhaman)

Madhya Pradesh

Satna

West Bengal

Durgapur

Madhya Pradesh

Ujjain

West Bengal

Hooghly

Maharashtra

Ahmednagar

West Bengal

Kolkata

Maharashtra

Akola

West Bengal

Malda

Maharashtra

Amravati

West Bengal

Paschim Medinipur

Maharashtra

Aurangabad

West Bengal

Siliguri

Maharashtra

Chandrapur

West Bengal

Suri

Maharashtra

Dhule

    

KVS Exam Centre 2023 Allocation

Candidates can check the important points regarding the exam cities/centres of the KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam shared below:

  • The candidates were required to choose three exam centres from the KVS Exam Centre list as their preferred exam city during application process.
  • The KVS reserves the right to assign a Centre in the City other than that of the aspirant's choice across India. 
  • The KVS has the right to conduct the CBT exam at all the cities or any one of the cities or any other cities based on the number of applicants applying for the exam.
  • In case the number of applicants in any of the specified cities is very less for running the exam centre or for any other particular reason, the KVS at its discretion may not hold the exam in that city.
  • Candidates who had selected that city as 1st Choice may be assigned the KVS exam centres in other cities selected as 2nd or 3rd choice or any other city.
  • Furthermore, KVS reserves the right to edit/ cancel the city/centre opted by candidates because of any administrative reasons, if any. 
  • Under any situation, the candidates will not be able to change the KVS City/Centre that has been assigned to them.

KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Instructions & Guidelines

Candidates should keep the following KVS exam instructions & guidelines before appearing in the PRT TGT PGT Exam;

  • All the test-takers should reach the KVS Exam Centre at least 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam.
  • No candidate will be allowed to appear for the written examination without a proper Admit Card. 
  • The candidates applying for the exam should make sure that they satisfy all eligibility criteria for admission to the examination.
  • Mobile phones, Bluetooth or any other communication or electronic devices are prohibited inside the premises where the exam will be conducted. If the candidates are found with any of the restricted items, then it will lead to the disqualification of their candidature.

We hope this article on KVS Exam Centre List was informative for our readers. All the eligible should check their exam centre before appearing in the exam to avoid any confusion on the examination day.

FAQ

Q1. How to Download KVS Exam Centre List 2023?

Candidates can check the exam centre list in the detailed KVS PRT TGT PGT notification available on the official website.

Q2. Can I request to change the KVS Exam Centre 2023 allotted to me?

No, Under any situation, the candidates will not be able to change the KVS City or Centre that has been assigned to them.

Q3. KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam 2023 will be held in online or offline mode at Exam Centres?

The KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam 2023 will be held online through Computer Based Test (CBT) at Exam Centres.
