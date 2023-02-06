KVS Exam Centres 2023: Check PRT TGT PGT Test Centre City List, Important Guidelines

KVS Exam Centres 2023: Check the list of KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Centres along with city details, shift timings, test centre instructions and important guidelines.

KVS Exam Centre List 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the KVS Exam Centre List for PRT, TGT, and PGT exams on its official website. The KVS will decide the exam cities/centres of the Computer Based Test-CBT (online) examination on the basis of preferences/options submitted by candidates to the extent of availability of Computer Nodes at such city/centre. As per the official exam schedule, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will conduct online exam from February 7 to March 6, 2023, at the various exam centres for PRT, TGT, PGT and other non-teaching posts.

The KVS exam 2023 will be held in two shifts. Shift 1 will begin from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and shift 2 will begin from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. All the eligible candidates who registered for the exam will be able to check the KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Centres in their respective admit cards as and when released by the officials. In this article, we have shared important details on KVS Exam Centre 2023 including exam dates, steps to download the exam centre, list of exam centres, exam instructions, and much more.

KVS Exam Centre 2023 Overview

Have a look at the table shared below to know the complete overview of the KVS Exam Centre list for the PRT TGT PGT Exam.

Conducting Body Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Post Name PRT TGT PGT Vacancies 13,404 Exam Mode Online Exam Level National Exam Dates TGT: 12-14 Feb 2023, PGT: 16-20 Feb 2023, PRT: 21-28 Feb 2023 Selection Process Written Exam & Interview round

How to Check KVS Exam Centre List 2023

Candidates should go through the steps shared below to download the KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Centre list without any confusion.

Go to the official KVS website.

On the homepage, click on the "Detailed Advertisement for Recruitment of PRT TGT PGT" link.

The KVS Notification PDF will appear on the screen.

Next, scroll down to the exam centre section within the advertisement PDF to know the KVS Exam Centre list.

Lastly, download the KVS Exam Centre PDF for future use.

KVS Exam Centre List 2023

Here is the list of KVS Exam centres for the PRT TGT PGT Exam shared below for the reference of the candidates.

KVS Exam Centre- State KVS Exam Centre City KVS Exam Centre- State KVS Exam Centre City Andaman And Nicobar Islands Port Blair Maharashtra Jalgaon Andhra Pradesh Anantapur Maharashtra Kolhapur Andhra Pradesh Guntur Maharashtra Latur Andhra Pradesh Kakinada Maharashtra Mumbai Andhra Pradesh Kurnool Maharashtra Nagpur Andhra Pradesh Rajahmundry Maharashtra Nanded Andhra Pradesh Tirupathi Maharashtra Nashik Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada Maharashtra Pune Andhra Pradesh Vishakapatnam Maharashtra Solapur Arunachal Pradesh Namsai Maharashtra Wardha Assam Dibrugarh Manipur Imphal Assam Guwahati Meghalaya Aizawl Assam Jorhat Shillong Mizoram Assam Silchar Nagaland Dimapur Assam Tezpur Odisha Balasore Bihar Arrah Odisha Berhampur Bihar Bhagalpur Odisha Bhadrak Bihar Darbhanga Odisha Bhubaneswar Bihar Gaya Odisha Cuttack Bihar Muzaffarpur Odisha Dhenkanal Bihar Patna Odisha Rourkela Chandigarh Chandigarh Odisha Sambalpur Chhattisgarh Bhilai/Durg Puducherry Puducherry Chhattisgarh Bilaspur Punjab Amritsar Chhattisgarh Raipur Punjab Bhatinda Delhi New Delhi Punjab Jalandhar Sikkim Gangtok Punjab Ludhiana Goa Assagao Punjab Mohali Gujarat Ahmedabad Punjab Pathankot Gujarat Jamnagar Punjab Patiala/Fatehgarh Sahib Gujarat Junagadh Punjab Sangrur Gujarat Mehsana Rajasthan Ajmer Gujarat Rajkot Rajasthan Alwar Gujarat Surat Rajasthan Bharatpur Gujarat Vadodara Rajasthan Bikaner Haryana Ambala Rajasthan Jaipur Haryana Faridabad Rajasthan Jodhpur Haryana Gurugram Rajasthan Kota Haryana Hisar Rajasthan Sikar Haryana Karnal Rajasthan Sri Ganganagar Haryana Kurukshetra Rajasthan Udaipur Himachal Pradesh Hamirpur Tamil Nadu Chennai Himachal Pradesh Kangra Tamil Nadu Coimbatore Himachal Pradesh Shimla Tamil Nadu Madurai Himachal Pradesh Solan Tamil Nadu Nagarcoil Jammu & Kashmir Baramulla Tamil Nadu Salem Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Tamil Nadu Tiruchirappalli Jammu & Kashmir Samba Telangana Hyderabad Jammu & Kashmir Srinagar Telangana Karimnagar Jharkhand Bokaro Telangana Khammam Jharkhand Dhanbad Telangana Mahabubnagar Jharkhand Jamshedpur Telangana Nalgonda Jharkhand Ranchi Telangana Warangal Karnataka Belgaum Tripura Agartala Karnataka Bengaluru Uttar Pradesh Agra Karnataka Gulbarga Uttar Pradesh Allahabad/Prayagraj Karnataka Hubli Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya Karnataka Mangalore Uttar Pradesh Bareilly Karnataka Mysore Uttar Pradesh Bijnor Kerala Alappuzha Uttar Pradesh Ghaziabad Kerala Ernakulam (Kochi) Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur Kerala Kannur Uttar Pradesh Jhansi Kerala Kollam Uttar Pradesh Kanpur Kerala Kottayam Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Kerala Kozhikode Uttar Pradesh Meerut Kerala Malappuram Uttar Pradesh Moradabad Kerala Palakkad Uttar Pradesh Noida/Greater Noida Kerala Thiruvananthapuram Uttar Pradesh Saharanpur Kerala Thrissur Uttar Pradesh Varanasi Ladakh Leh Uttarakhand Dehradun Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Uttarakhand Haldwani Madhya Pradesh Gwalior Uttarakhand Roorkee Madhya Pradesh Indore West Bengal Asansol Madhya Pradesh Jabalpur West Bengal Berhampore Madhya Pradesh Sagar West Bengal Burdwan(Bardhaman) Madhya Pradesh Satna West Bengal Durgapur Madhya Pradesh Ujjain West Bengal Hooghly Maharashtra Ahmednagar West Bengal Kolkata Maharashtra Akola West Bengal Malda Maharashtra Amravati West Bengal Paschim Medinipur Maharashtra Aurangabad West Bengal Siliguri Maharashtra Chandrapur West Bengal Suri Maharashtra Dhule

KVS Exam Centre 2023 Allocation

Candidates can check the important points regarding the exam cities/centres of the KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam shared below:

The candidates were required to choose three exam centres from the KVS Exam Centre list as their preferred exam city during application process.

The KVS reserves the right to assign a Centre in the City other than that of the aspirant's choice across India.

The KVS has the right to conduct the CBT exam at all the cities or any one of the cities or any other cities based on the number of applicants applying for the exam.

In case the number of applicants in any of the specified cities is very less for running the exam centre or for any other particular reason, the KVS at its discretion may not hold the exam in that city.

Candidates who had selected that city as 1st Choice may be assigned the KVS exam centres in other cities selected as 2nd or 3rd choice or any other city.

Furthermore, KVS reserves the right to edit/ cancel the city/centre opted by candidates because of any administrative reasons, if any.

Under any situation, the candidates will not be able to change the KVS City/Centre that has been assigned to them.

KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Instructions & Guidelines

Candidates should keep the following KVS exam instructions & guidelines before appearing in the PRT TGT PGT Exam;

All the test-takers should reach the KVS Exam Centre at least 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

No candidate will be allowed to appear for the written examination without a proper Admit Card.

The candidates applying for the exam should make sure that they satisfy all eligibility criteria for admission to the examination.

Mobile phones, Bluetooth or any other communication or electronic devices are prohibited inside the premises where the exam will be conducted. If the candidates are found with any of the restricted items, then it will lead to the disqualification of their candidature.

We hope this article on KVS Exam Centre List was informative for our readers. All the eligible should check their exam centre before appearing in the exam to avoid any confusion on the examination day.