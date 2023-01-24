KVS TGT 2023 Exam from 12th to 14th Feb: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy

KVS TGT 2023 Exam from 12th to 14th Feb: Download the preparation tips and strategy for KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2023 Exam. The KVS TGT Exam Preparation Tips will help aspirants to ace the exam with the best score.

KVS TGT 2023 Exam from 12th to 14th Feb: Lakhs of candidates apply for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Posts exam every year to get a teaching job in Govt School. So, the competition level is quite high this year due to increased number of applicants. The right KVS TGT exam preparation tips and expert guidance will boost the chances of candidates to excel in the Trained Graduate Teachers exam in one go. Thus, all those who wish to clear the exam should adhere to the best strategies and learning materials for better results. The KVS TGT 2023 exam is scheduled to be held from 12th to 14th Feb across different exam centres.

As the KVS TGT exam is around the corner, the candidates are advised to build a subject-wise study plan based on the latest syllabus and revise thoroughly all the covered topics regularly. Apart from this, the candidates should improve their weak areas and then pick strong topics for better preparation. Hence, we have shared below the best KVS TGT preparation tips for candidates who are going to attempt the upcoming exam.

How to crack KVS TGT Exam 2023?

As the KVS TGT 2023 exam is going to be held soon, the candidates should follow the right preparation strategy to obtain favorable results. With this, they should adhere to the proper study plan and preparation strategy to complete the KVS TGT syllabus on time. Hence, we have outlined below the expert-recommended KVS TGT preparation tips to guide the candidates in the right manner.

Check KVS 2023 Eligibility Criteria for PGT TGT PRT 13000+ Posts

1. Check the KVS TGT exam pattern

Candidates should be well acquainted with the KVS TGT exam pattern before starting their preparation. This will help them to understand the exact exam requirements like paper format, number of sections, and marking scheme defined by the officials. Let’s look at the KVS TGT exam pattern shared below:

The written test is of 180 marks (180 objective type multiple choice questions)

The duration of the written test will be 180 minutes.

Test Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part I Proficiency in Languages 20 marks 180 minutes General English 10 questions General Hindi 10 questions Part II General Awareness, Reasoning & Proficiency in Computers 20 marks General Awareness & Current Affairs 10 ques. Reasoning Ability 5 ques. Computer Literacy 5 ques. Part III Perspectives on Education and Leadership 40 Understanding the Learner 10 questions Understanding Teaching Learning 15 questions Creating a Conducive Learning Environment 15 questions School Organization and Leadership Perspectives in Education Part IV Subject-specific Syllabus 100 marks

2. Learn the KVS TGT Topics

The second KVS TGT preparation tip is that the candidates should go through the topics prescribed in the official KVS TGT syllabus. With this, they can prepare the topics from which questions can be asked in the Trained Graduate Teachers exam. This will help them to figure out the topics of each section included in the syllabus to score well in the exam.

3. Make a Proper Study Plan

After understanding the vast syllabus, the candidates should develop a robust study plan and follow it to finish the complete syllabus on the scheduled time. They should follow the best preparation strategy and study plan to stay ahead in the competition. With this, they should add short breaks to stay fresh & energetic and revision sessions for better results.

4. Attempt KVS TGT Mock Tests

While preparing for the KVS TGT exam, it is important for the candidates to attempt mock tests regularly. They need to practice at least 2-3 mock tests every day in the last phase of the preparation. Practicing unlimited questions will allow them to identify their strength and weaknesses and improve their overall preparation accordingly.

Practice KVS PGT TGT PRT Mock Test

5. Practice Previous Year's Papers

The next KVS TGT preparation tip is to solve the previous year's question papers and check the feedback of the previous year's exam analysis. Also, it will provide them with an idea of the difficulty level and questions asked in the TGT exam. This will help them maximize their scores with full accuracy in the actual exam.

6. Regular Revision

Candidates should include revision sessions in their KVS TGT Preparation Strategy. For this, they should prepare notes at the time of studying the KVS TGT topics during the initial stage of the preparation. Candidates can use these notes for quick revision. This will enable them to revise key topics and remember details quickly on exam day.

KVS TGT Subject-Wise Preparation Tips 2023

Candidates should follow the KVS TGT exam preparation strategy for all the subjects shared below to help candidates in the right direction;

KVS TGT English Section Preparation Tips 2023

You should inculcate the habit of reading newspapers, and opinion pieces in editorial, magazines every day to ace the comprehension section.

One should brush up on the grammar rules and then attempt questions based on English Comprehension, Spotting Errors, etc., for effective preparations.

Jot down important words in a notebook and implement them in your communication to improve overall vocabulary skills.

The list of important KVS TGT English Topics are as follows:

English Section Topics Vocabulary Idioms and Phrases Fill in the Gaps in sentences Synonyms Antonyms Grammar Active/Passive Voice Direct/Indirect Sentence Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles Spotting the Errors Sentence Rearrangement Para jumbled Sentences Comprehension Reading Comprehension

KVS TGT Hindi Section Preparation Tips 2023

You should clear the basic concepts of the Hindi grammar usage in order to attempt questions like error spotting, plural, singular, etc.

Develop the habit of reading Hindi newspapers daily in order to ace reading comprehension with flying colors.

Work on strengthening your translation skills by translating at least 2-3 English to Hindi passages and vice versa every day. This will improve the speed and accuracy and boost the selection chances.

The list of important KVS TGT Hindi Topics are as follows:

Hindi Section Topics Vocabulary Phrases/Muhavare Fill in the Blanks Synonyms Antonyms Grammar Plural Forms Spotting the Errors Translation Translation of Sentences Comprehension Reading Comprehension

KVS TGT General Knowledge Section Preparation Tips 2023

You should inculcate the habit of reading newspapers, weekly GK current affairs, magazines, and watching news channels to stay updated with the current events happening around the world.

Prepare short notes on current affairs and revise thoroughly. It will help them to memorize and remember key details for a longer period.

The list of important KVS TGT General Knowledge topics is shared below:

GK Section Topic General Knowledge Indian History Indian National Movement Budget and Five Year Plans General Polity Indian Economy Capitals of India Science & Technology Abbreviations Capitals & Countries Current Affairs Current Affairs – International Current Affairs – National Sports Awards and Honors Science & Technology – Inventions & Discoveries International & National Organizations Important Days

KVS TGT Reasoning Section Preparation Tips 2023

You should work on improving their logical and analytical skills as they need to have these skills to attempt a maximum number of questions in less time.

One should build a firm grip on the basic concepts of the topics like number series, verbal and non-verbal topics, directions, etc.

Learn smart and shortcut tricks in order to identify your own method of answering the questions with 100% accuracy in the given time period.

The list of important KVS TGT Reasoning topics is shared below:

Reasoning Section Topics Verbal Reasoning Analogy Classification Alphabet Test Series Completion Blood Relations Arithmetical Reasoning Coding- Decoding Insert the missing Character/ Number Direction test Cause and Effect Statement and Conclusion Non-Verbal Reasoning Figure Embedding Paper Based Folding Mirror Reflection

KVS TGT Computer Literacy Section Preparation Tips 2023

Learn the basic fundamentals of the computer to boost their preparation level.

Learn Word, Excel, and Shortcut techniques on a laptop/desktop to score well in the computer section.

Attempt mock test series and previous year's question paper to identify strong and weak areas for better marks.

The list of important KVS TGT Computer Literacy topics are as follows:

Computer Section Topic Computer Knowledge Computer Basics Using Paint Brush or More in paint About Desktop and Computer Peripherals Word Processor Formatting Word Document Internet Computer History Word Processor Exploring Windows Powerpoint Presentation

KVS TGT Pedagogy Section Preparation Tips 2023

One should clear the basic concepts of topics and chapters regarding the teaching aptitude. Furthermore, all the candidates should build a proper study plan to complete the lengthy syllabus on time.

Practice previous year's papers and mock tests to strengthen the qualifying chances in the exam.

Pedagogy Section Topic Pedagogical Concerns Curriculum: Meaning, Principles, types of curriculum organization, approaches Planning: instructional Plan- Year Plan, Unit Plan, Lesson Plan Instructional material and resources: Text Books, Workbooks, Supplementary material AV aids, Laboratories, Library, Clubs-Museums-Community, Information and Communication Technology Evaluation: Types, tools, Characteristics of a good test, Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, Analysis and interpretation of Scholastic Achievement Test. Inclusive Education Understanding diversities: concept types (disability as a dimension of diversity) Disability as a social construct, classification of disability and its educational implications: 1. Sensory Impairment (Hearing Impairment, Visual Impairment and Deaf-Blind) 2. Cognitive Disabilities: (Autism Spectrum Disorder; Intellectual Disability and Specific Learning Disability) 3. Physical Disabilities: cerebral palsy and locomotor Philosophy of inclusion with special reference to children with disability Process of Inclusion: concern issues across disabilities Constitutional Provisions Communication & Interaction Theory of Communication, Types of Communication, Communication & Language, Communication in the classroom, barriers in communication Understanding Learning Concept, Nature of Learning – input-process-outcome, Factors of Learning – Personal and Environmental, Approaches to learning and their applicability — Behaviourism (Skinner, Pavlov, Thorndike), Constructivism (Plaget, Vygotsky), Gestalt (Kohier, Koffka) and Observational (Bandura), Dimensions of Learning — Cognitive. Affective and Performance, Motivation and Sustenance- its role in learning, Memory & Forgetting, Transfer of Learning. Design of Learning activities and classroom processes, pedagogic practices, and creating democratic learning environments that include diverse children’s knowledge and social experiences in the classroom

Best Books for KVS TGT Exam 2023

Along with the KVS TGT Preparation Tips, the candidates should get their hands on the expert-recommended KVS TGT Books to prepare well for the exam. The list of important books is shared below:

Subject Book Name Author English English Grammar Book Wren and Martin General knowledge & Current Affairs Manorama Yearbook Manorama Pedagogy KVS Pedagogy Master Book Rohit Vaidwan Hindi General Hindi and Concise Grammar Dr. Brij Kishore Prasad Singh Reasoning Ability Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning RS Agarwal Computer Literacy TGT/PGT Computer Science Virendra Kumar

We hope this article on the KVS TGT preparation tips was insightful for the aspirants. Candidates should follow the best exam tips & strategies to stand out. Also, should attempt unlimited questions and revise all the topics to achieve favorable results in the exam.