KVS TGT 2023 Exam from 12th to 14th Feb: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy

KVS TGT 2023 Exam from 12th to 14th Feb: Download the preparation tips and strategy for KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2023 Exam. The KVS TGT Exam Preparation Tips will help aspirants to ace the exam with the best score.

KVS TGT 2023 Exam from 12th to 14th Feb: Lakhs of candidates apply for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Posts exam every year to get a teaching job in Govt School. So, the competition level is quite high this year due to increased number of applicants. The right KVS TGT exam preparation tips and expert guidance will boost the chances of candidates to excel in the Trained Graduate Teachers exam in one go. Thus, all those who wish to clear the exam should adhere to the best strategies and learning materials for better results. The KVS TGT 2023 exam is scheduled to be held from 12th to 14th Feb across different exam centres.

As the KVS TGT exam is around the corner, the candidates are advised to build a subject-wise study plan based on the latest syllabus and revise thoroughly all the covered topics regularly. Apart from this, the candidates should improve their weak areas and then pick strong topics for better preparation. Hence, we have shared below the best KVS TGT preparation tips for candidates who are going to attempt the upcoming exam.

How to crack KVS TGT Exam 2023?

As the KVS TGT 2023 exam is going to be held soon, the candidates should follow the right preparation strategy to obtain favorable results. With this, they should adhere to the proper study plan and preparation strategy to complete the KVS TGT syllabus on time. Hence, we have outlined below the expert-recommended KVS TGT preparation tips to guide the candidates in the right manner. 

Check KVS 2023 Eligibility Criteria for PGT TGT PRT 13000+ Posts

1. Check the KVS TGT exam pattern

Candidates should be well acquainted with the KVS TGT exam pattern before starting their preparation. This will help them to understand the exact exam requirements like paper format, number of sections, and marking scheme defined by the officials. Let’s look at the KVS TGT exam pattern shared below:

  • The written test is of 180 marks (180 objective type multiple choice questions) 
  • The duration of the written test will be 180 minutes.

Download KVS PGT TGT PRT Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2023 PDF 

Test

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part I

Proficiency in Languages

20 marks

180 minutes

General English

10 questions

General Hindi

10 questions

Part II

General Awareness, Reasoning & Proficiency in Computers

20 marks

General Awareness & Current Affairs

10 ques.

Reasoning Ability

5 ques.

Computer Literacy

5 ques.

Part III

Perspectives on Education and Leadership

40

Understanding the Learner

10 questions

Understanding Teaching Learning

15 questions

Creating a Conducive Learning Environment

15 questions

School Organization and Leadership

Perspectives in Education

Part IV

Subject-specific Syllabus

100 marks

2. Learn the KVS TGT Topics

The second KVS TGT preparation tip is that the candidates should go through the topics prescribed in the official KVS TGT syllabus. With this, they can prepare the topics from which questions can be asked in the Trained Graduate Teachers exam. This will help them to figure out the topics of each section included in the syllabus to score well in the exam.

3. Make a Proper Study Plan

After understanding the vast syllabus, the candidates should develop a robust study plan and follow it to finish the complete syllabus on the scheduled time. They should follow the best preparation strategy and study plan to stay ahead in the competition. With this, they should add short breaks to stay fresh & energetic and revision sessions for better results.

4. Attempt KVS TGT Mock Tests

While preparing for the KVS TGT exam, it is important for the candidates to attempt mock tests regularly. They need to practice at least 2-3 mock tests every day in the last phase of the preparation. Practicing unlimited questions will allow them to identify their strength and weaknesses and improve their overall preparation accordingly.

Practice KVS PGT TGT PRT Mock Test

5. Practice Previous Year's Papers

The next KVS TGT preparation tip is to solve the previous year's question papers and check the feedback of the previous year's exam analysis. Also, it will provide them with an idea of the difficulty level and questions asked in the TGT exam. This will help them maximize their scores with full accuracy in the actual exam.

Download KVS PGT TGT PRT Previous Year Question Papers PDF

6. Regular Revision

Candidates should include revision sessions in their KVS TGT Preparation Strategy. For this, they should prepare notes at the time of studying the KVS TGT topics during the initial stage of the preparation. Candidates can use these notes for quick revision. This will enable them to revise key topics and remember details quickly on exam day. 

KVS TGT Subject-Wise Preparation Tips 2023

Candidates should follow the KVS TGT exam preparation strategy for all the subjects shared below to help candidates in the right direction;

KVS TGT English Section Preparation Tips 2023

  • You should inculcate the habit of reading newspapers, and opinion pieces in editorial, magazines every day to ace the comprehension section.
  • One should brush up on the grammar rules and then attempt questions based on English Comprehension, Spotting Errors, etc., for effective preparations.
  • Jot down important words in a notebook and implement them in your communication to improve overall vocabulary skills.

Practice 50 Most Important General English Questions for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Exam

The list of important KVS TGT English Topics are as follows:

English Section

Topics

Vocabulary

Idioms and Phrases

Fill in the Gaps in sentences

Synonyms

Antonyms

Grammar

Active/Passive Voice

Direct/Indirect Sentence

Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles

Spotting the Errors

Sentence Rearrangement

Para jumbled Sentences

Comprehension

Reading Comprehension

KVS TGT Hindi Section Preparation Tips 2023

  • You should clear the basic concepts of the Hindi grammar usage in order to attempt questions like error spotting, plural, singular, etc.
  • Develop the habit of reading Hindi newspapers daily in order to ace reading comprehension with flying colors.
  • Work on strengthening your translation skills by translating at least 2-3 English to Hindi passages and vice versa every day. This will improve the speed and accuracy and boost the selection chances.
  • The list of important KVS TGT Hindi Topics are as follows:

Hindi Section

Topics

Vocabulary

Phrases/Muhavare

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms

Antonyms

Grammar

Plural Forms

Spotting the Errors

Translation

Translation of Sentences

Comprehension

Reading Comprehension

KVS TGT General Knowledge Section Preparation Tips 2023

  • You should inculcate the habit of reading newspapers, weekly GK current affairs, magazines, and watching news channels to stay updated with the current events happening around the world.
  • Prepare short notes on current affairs and revise thoroughly. It will help them to memorize and remember key details for a longer period.

50 Most Important GK/GA Questions for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Exam

The list of important KVS TGT General Knowledge topics is shared below:

GK Section

Topic

General Knowledge

Indian History

Indian National Movement

Budget and Five Year Plans

General Polity

Indian Economy

Capitals of India

Science & Technology

Abbreviations

Capitals & Countries

Current Affairs

 

Current Affairs – International

Current Affairs – National

Sports

Awards and Honors

Science & Technology – Inventions & Discoveries

International & National Organizations

Important Days

KVS TGT Reasoning Section Preparation Tips 2023

  • You should work on improving their logical and analytical skills as they need to have these skills to attempt a maximum number of questions in less time.
  • One should build a firm grip on the basic concepts of the topics like number series, verbal and non-verbal topics, directions, etc.
  • Learn smart and shortcut tricks in order to identify your own method of answering the questions with 100% accuracy in the given time period.

50 Most Important Reasoning Questions for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Exam

The list of important KVS TGT Reasoning topics is shared below:

Reasoning Section

Topics

Verbal Reasoning

Analogy

Classification

Alphabet Test

Series Completion

Blood Relations

Arithmetical Reasoning

Coding- Decoding

Insert the missing Character/ Number

Direction test

Cause and Effect

Statement and Conclusion

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Figure Embedding

Paper Based Folding

Mirror Reflection

KVS TGT Computer Literacy Section Preparation Tips 2023

  • Learn the basic fundamentals of the computer to boost their preparation level.
  • Learn Word, Excel, and Shortcut techniques on a laptop/desktop to score well in the computer section.
  • Attempt mock test series and previous year's question paper to identify strong and weak areas for better marks.

200 Most Important Computer Knowledge Questions with Answers for KVS PGT TGT PRT Exam

The list of important KVS TGT Computer Literacy topics are as follows:

Computer Section

Topic

Computer Knowledge

Computer Basics

Using Paint Brush or More in paint

About Desktop and Computer Peripherals

Word Processor

Formatting Word Document

Internet

Computer History

Word Processor

Exploring Windows

Powerpoint Presentation

KVS TGT Pedagogy Section Preparation Tips 2023

  • One should clear the basic concepts of topics and chapters regarding the teaching aptitude. Furthermore, all the candidates should build a proper study plan to complete the lengthy syllabus on time.
  • Practice previous year's papers and mock tests to strengthen the qualifying chances in the exam.

Practice 60 Most Important Pedagogy Questions for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Exam with Answers

Pedagogy Section

Topic

Pedagogical Concerns

Curriculum: Meaning, Principles, types of curriculum organization, approaches

Planning: instructional Plan- Year Plan, Unit Plan, Lesson Plan

Instructional material and resources: Text Books, Workbooks, Supplementary material AV aids, Laboratories, Library, Clubs-Museums-Community, Information and Communication Technology

Evaluation: Types, tools, Characteristics of a good test, Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, Analysis and interpretation of Scholastic Achievement Test.

Inclusive Education

Understanding diversities: concept types (disability as a dimension of diversity)

Disability as a social construct, classification of disability and its educational implications:

1. Sensory Impairment (Hearing Impairment, Visual Impairment and Deaf-Blind)

2. Cognitive Disabilities: (Autism Spectrum Disorder; Intellectual Disability and Specific Learning Disability)

3. Physical Disabilities: cerebral palsy and locomotor

Philosophy of inclusion with special reference to children with disability

Process of Inclusion: concern issues across disabilities

Constitutional Provisions

Communication & Interaction

Theory of Communication, Types of Communication, Communication & Language, Communication in the classroom, barriers in communication

Understanding Learning

Concept, Nature of Learning – input-process-outcome, Factors of Learning – Personal and Environmental, Approaches to learning and their applicability — Behaviourism (Skinner, Pavlov, Thorndike), Constructivism (Plaget, Vygotsky), Gestalt (Kohier, Koffka) and Observational (Bandura), Dimensions of Learning — Cognitive. Affective and Performance, Motivation and Sustenance- its role in learning, Memory & Forgetting, Transfer of Learning. Design of Learning activities and classroom processes, pedagogic practices, and creating democratic learning environments that include diverse children’s knowledge and social experiences in the classroom

Best Books for KVS TGT Exam 2023

Along with the KVS TGT Preparation Tips, the candidates should get their hands on the expert-recommended KVS TGT Books to prepare well for the exam. The list of important books is shared below:

Subject

Book Name

Author

English

English Grammar Book

Wren and Martin

General knowledge & Current Affairs

Manorama Yearbook

Manorama

Pedagogy

KVS Pedagogy Master Book

Rohit Vaidwan

Hindi

General Hindi and Concise Grammar

Dr. Brij Kishore Prasad Singh

Reasoning Ability

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

RS Agarwal

Computer Literacy

TGT/PGT Computer Science

Virendra Kumar

We hope this article on the KVS TGT preparation tips was insightful for the aspirants. Candidates should follow the best exam tips & strategies to stand out. Also, should attempt unlimited questions and revise all the topics to achieve favorable results in the exam.

FAQ

Q1. How many questions will be asked in the KVS TGT exam 2023?

A total of 180 MCQs will be asked in the KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2023 exam.

Q2. What is the exam duration for the KVS TGT Exam 2023?

The duration for the KVS TGT exam shall be 180 minutes (3 Hours)

Q3. What is the best preparation tip to ace the KVS TGT 2023 Exam?

The best KVS TGT preparation tips are to get well-versed with the exam format, pick the best books, and attempt mock test series to achieve high scores in the exam.
