KVS PGT 2023 Exam from 16th to 20th Feb: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy

KVS PGT 2023 Exam from 16th to 20th Feb: Download the preparation tips and strategy for KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2023 Exam. The KVS PGT Exam Preparation Tips will help aspirants to ace the Kendriya Vidyalaya Teaching exam with the best score.

KVS PGT 2023 Exam from 16th to 20th Feb: A huge number of candidates have applied for the KVS PGT exam this year. But, only a few of them could ace the exam because of the high level of competition. The right KVS PGT exam preparation tips and study material will increase the chances of candidates to ace the Post Graduate Teachers exam in one go. Candidates should follow the best strategies and techniques to attain better results. The KVS PGT 2023 will be conducted from 16th to 20th February 2023.

As the KVS PGT exam is approaching, the candidates must prepare a subject-wise study plan as per the latest syllabus and devote time to revise all the covered topics. Apart from this, they should first strengthen their weak areas and then revise the strong topics for effective preparation. Hence, we have discussed below the best KVS PGT preparation tips for aspirants appearing in the upcoming exam.

How to crack KVS PGT Exam 2023?

As the KVS PGT 2023 exam will be held next month, the candidates should speed up their preparation. With this, they should follow the proper study plan strictly to complete the massive KVS PGT syllabus at the scheduled time. Hence, we have discussed below the expert-recommended KVS PGT preparation tips for the reference of the candidates.

1. Check the KVS PGT Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be well versed with the KVS PGT exam pattern before commencing their preparation. This will give them a fair idea about the exam requirements and marking scheme defined by the officials. Let’s look at the KVS PGT exam pattern discussed below:

The written test is of 180 marks (180 objective type multiple choice questions).

The duration of the written test will be 180 minutes.

Test Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Part I Proficiency in Languages 20 marks General English 10 questions General Hindi 10 questions Part II General Awareness, Reasoning & Proficiency in Computers 20 marks General Awareness & Current Affairs 10 ques. Reasoning Ability 5 ques. Computer Literacy 5 ques. Part III Perspectives on Education and Leadership 40 Understanding the Learner 15 questions Understanding Teaching Learning 15 questions Creating a Conducive Learning Environment 10 questions School Organization and Leadership Perspectives in Education Part IV Subject-specific Syllabus 100 marks

2. Learn the KVS PGT Topics

The second KVS PGT preparation tip is that the candidates should check all the types of topics mentioned in the official KVS PGT syllabus. This will help them to learn all the topics from which questions can be made available in the Post Graduate Teachers exam.

3. Prepare a Schedule

After going through the massive syllabus, the candidates should build a proper study plan and follow it till the completion of the exam. They should adhere to the best preparation techniques and study schedules to stand out. With this, they should also include breaks in between their studies to stay motivated & energetic.

4. Practice KVS PGT Mock Tests & Previous Year's Papers

The next KVS PGT preparation strategy is that candidates should regularly attempt mock tests and papers from the previous year. Solving at least 2-3 mock tests every day and the last five year papers can boost their preparation level. Also, it will enable them to discover their strength and weaknesses and help them to focus on the areas that require attention.

5. Regular Revision

The last KVS PGT preparation tip is that the candidates should revise all the topics regularly. To simplify their revision sessions, they can prepare short notes at the initial stage of their preparation. These notes will be beneficial for last-minute revision. Also, it will help them remember important topics for longer.

KVS PGT Subject-Wise Preparation Tips 2023

The KVS PGT preparation strategy for all the subjects will help candidates to score high marks in the exam and increase their chances of getting featured in the merit list.

KVS PGT English Section Preparation 2023

You should read newspapers, business magazines, and opinion pieces in editorials daily to improve your answering techniques related to the comprehension section.

One should revise all the grammar rules and then solve questions related to English Comprehension, Error Spotting, etc., for best preparations.

Maintain a notebook and include all the important words in it to enhance overall vocabulary skills.

The list of important KVS PGT English Topics is given below:

Category Topic Vocabulary Idioms and Phrases Fill in the Gaps in sentences Synonyms Antonyms Grammar Active/Passive Voice Direct/Indirect Sentence Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles Spotting the Errors Sentence Rearrangement Parajumbled Sentences Comprehension Reading Comprehension

KVS PGT Hindi Section Preparation 2023

You should work on clearing concepts of Hindi grammar usage to answer the questions from topics regarding error spotting, plural, singular, etc., with accuracy.

Inculcate the habit of reading Hindi newspapers daily to maximize their scores.

Improve translation skills by translating at least 3-4 English to Hindi passages and vice versa. This will increase the speed of solving questions and accuracy in the exam.

The list of important KVS PGT Hindi Topics is as follows:

Category Topic Vocabulary Phrases/Muhavare Fill in the Blanks Synonyms Antonyms Grammar Plural Forms Spotting the Errors Translation Translation of Sentences Comprehension Reading Comprehension

KVS PGT General Awareness/GK Section Preparation 2023

Read newspapers, weekly GK current affairs, and GK magazines. Also, watch news channels to know about all the latest happenings around the world.

Jot down all the important current affairs news and revise thoroughly. It will help them to memorize details and remember the facts, data, etc., for a longer period.

The list of important KVS PGT General Knowledge topics is given below:

Category Topic General Knowledge Indian History Indian National Movement Budget and Five Year Plans General Polity Indian Economy Capitals of India Science & Technology Abbreviations Capitals & Countries Current Affairs Current Affairs – International Current Affairs – National Sports Awards and Honors Science & Technology – Inventions & Discoveries International & National Organizations Important Days

KVS PGT Reasoning Section Preparation 2023

Brush up on the logical and analytical skills to attempt a good number of questions in less time.

Build a strong grip on the concepts of the topics like number series, directions, verbal and non-verbal topics, etc.

Learn and use the smart and shortcut tricks while answering the questions. This will help you to build your techniques to solve questions with 100% accuracy in less time.

The list of important KVS PGT Reasoning topics is given below:

Category Topic Verbal Reasoning Analogy Classification Alphabet Test Series Completion Blood Relations Arithmetical Reasoning Coding- Decoding Insert the missing Character/ Number Direction test Cause and Effect Statement and Conclusion Non-Verbal Reasoning Figure Embedding Paper Based Folding Mirror Reflection

KVS PGT Computer Literacy Section Preparation 2023

Clear the basic concepts of all the computer topics to enhance their preparation level.

Practice questions related to Word, and Excel, and apply shortcut techniques on a laptop/desktop to perform well in the exam.

Attempt mock tests and previous question papers to learn about their strong and weak areas for better results.

The list of important KVS PGT Computer Literacy topics is as follows:

Category Topic Computer Knowledge Computer Basics Using Paint Brush or More in paint About Desktop and Computer Peripherals Word Processor Formatting Word Document Internet Computer History Word Processor Exploring Windows Powerpoint Presentation

KVS PGT Pedagogy Section Preparation 2023

One should gain conceptual clarity of all the topics related to teaching aptitude. Furthermore, one should prepare a proper study schedule to complete the massive syllabus on time.

Practice mock tests and previous year's papers to increase the qualifying chances in the exam.

Category Topic Pedagogical Concerns Curriculum: Meaning, Principles, types of curriculum organization, approaches Planning: Instructional Plan- Year Plan, Unit Plan, Lesson Plan Instructional material and resources: Text Books, Work books, Supplementary material AV aids, Laboratories, Library, Clubs-Museums-Community, Information and Communication Technology Evaluation: Types, tools, Characteristics of a good test, Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, Analysis and interpretation of Scholastic Achievement Test. Inclusive Education Understanding diversities: concept types (disability as a dimension of diversity) Disability as a social construct, classification of disability and its educational implications: 1. Sensory Impairment (Hearing Impairment, Visual Impairment and Deaf Blind) 2. Cognitive Disabilities: (Autism Spectrum Disorder; Intellectual Disability and Specific Learning Disability) 3. Physical Disabilities: cerebral palsy and loco motor Philosophy of inclusion with special reference to children with disability Process of Inclusion: concern issues across disabilities Constitutional Provisions Communication & Interaction Theory of Communication, Types of Communication, Communication & language, Communication in the classroom, barriers in communication

Best Books for KVS PGT Exam 2023

Along with the KVS PGT Preparation Tips, the candidates should refer to the expert-recommended KVS PGT Books for effective preparation. The list of important books is discussed below:

Subject Book Name Author English English Grammar Book Wren and Martin General knowledge & Current Affairs Manorama Yearbook Manorama Pedagogy KVS Pedagogy Master Book Rohit Vaidwan Hindi General Hindi and Concise Grammar Dr. Brij Kishore Prasad Singh Reasoning Ability Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning RS Agarwal Computer Literacy TGT/PGT Computer Science Virendra Kumar

We hope this article on the KVS PGT preparation tips was informative for the aspirants. Candidates should use the best exam techniques & strategies to excel. Also, should solve unlimited questions and revise all the topics to achieve desired results in the exam.