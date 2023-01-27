JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

KVS PGT 2023 Exam from 16th to 20th Feb: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy

KVS PGT 2023 Exam from 16th to 20th Feb: Download the preparation tips and strategy for KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2023 Exam. The KVS PGT Exam Preparation Tips will help aspirants to ace the Kendriya Vidyalaya Teaching exam with the best score.

 
KVS PGT 2023 Exam from 16th to 20th Feb
KVS PGT 2023 Exam from 16th to 20th Feb

KVS PGT 2023 Exam from 16th to 20th Feb: A huge number of candidates have applied for the KVS PGT exam this year. But, only a few of them could ace the exam because of the high level of competition. The right KVS PGT exam preparation tips and study material will increase the chances of candidates to ace the Post Graduate Teachers exam in one go. Candidates should follow the best strategies and techniques to attain better results. The KVS PGT 2023 will be conducted from 16th to 20th February 2023.

KVS TGT 2023 Exam from 12th to 14th Feb: Download the preparation tips and strategy

As the KVS PGT exam is approaching, the candidates must prepare a subject-wise study plan as per the latest syllabus and devote time to revise all the covered topics. Apart from this, they should first strengthen their weak areas and then revise the strong topics for effective preparation. Hence, we have discussed below the best KVS PGT preparation tips for aspirants appearing in the upcoming exam.

Check KVS Teacher Salary after 7th Pay Commission 2023

How to crack KVS PGT Exam 2023?

As the KVS PGT 2023 exam will be held next month, the candidates should speed up their preparation. With this, they should follow the proper study plan strictly to complete the massive KVS PGT syllabus at the scheduled time. Hence, we have discussed below the expert-recommended KVS PGT preparation tips for the reference of the candidates.

Check KVS 2023 Eligibility Criteria for PGT TGT PRT 13000+ Posts

1. Check the KVS PGT Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be well versed with the KVS PGT exam pattern before commencing their preparation. This will give them a fair idea about the exam requirements and marking scheme defined by the officials. Let’s look at the KVS PGT exam pattern discussed below:

  • The written test is of 180 marks (180 objective type multiple choice questions).
  • The duration of the written test will be 180 minutes.

Download KVS PGT TGT PRT Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2023 PDF 

Test

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Part I

Proficiency in Languages

20 marks

General English

10 questions

General Hindi

10 questions

Part II

General Awareness, Reasoning & Proficiency in Computers

20 marks

General Awareness & Current Affairs

10 ques.

Reasoning Ability

5 ques.

Computer Literacy

5 ques.

Part III

Perspectives on Education and Leadership

40

Understanding the Learner

15 questions

Understanding Teaching Learning

15 questions

Creating a Conducive Learning Environment

10 questions

School Organization and Leadership

Perspectives in Education

Part IV

Subject-specific Syllabus

100 marks

2. Learn the KVS PGT Topics

The second KVS PGT preparation tip is that the candidates should check all the types of topics mentioned in the official KVS PGT syllabus. This will help them to learn all the topics from which questions can be made available in the Post Graduate Teachers exam.

3. Prepare a Schedule

After going through the massive syllabus, the candidates should build a proper study plan and follow it till the completion of the exam. They should adhere to the best preparation techniques and study schedules to stand out. With this, they should also include breaks in between their studies to stay motivated & energetic.

4. Practice KVS PGT Mock Tests & Previous Year's Papers

The next KVS PGT preparation strategy is that candidates should regularly attempt mock tests and papers from the previous year. Solving at least 2-3 mock tests every day and the last five year papers can boost their preparation level. Also, it will enable them to discover their strength and weaknesses and help them to focus on the areas that require attention.

Previous Year Papers

Download KVS PGT TGT PRT Previous Year Question Papers PDF
Mock Tests Practice KVS PGT TGT PRT Mock Test

5. Regular Revision

The last KVS PGT preparation tip is that the candidates should revise all the topics regularly. To simplify their revision sessions, they can prepare short notes at the initial stage of their preparation. These notes will be beneficial for last-minute revision. Also, it will help them remember important topics for longer. 

KVS PGT Subject-Wise Preparation Tips 2023

The KVS PGT preparation strategy for all the subjects will help candidates to score high marks in the exam and increase their chances of getting featured in the merit list.

KVS PGT English Section Preparation 2023

  • You should read newspapers, business magazines, and opinion pieces in editorials daily to improve your answering techniques related to the comprehension section.
  • One should revise all the grammar rules and then solve questions related to English Comprehension, Error Spotting, etc., for best preparations.
  • Maintain a notebook and include all the important words in it to enhance overall vocabulary skills.

Practice 50 Most Important General English Questions for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Exam

The list of important KVS PGT English Topics is given below:

Category

Topic

Vocabulary

Idioms and Phrases

Fill in the Gaps in sentences

Synonyms

Antonyms

Grammar

Active/Passive Voice

Direct/Indirect Sentence

Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles

Spotting the Errors

Sentence Rearrangement

Parajumbled Sentences

Comprehension

Reading Comprehension

KVS PGT Hindi Section Preparation 2023

  • You should work on clearing concepts of Hindi grammar usage to answer the questions from topics regarding error spotting, plural, singular, etc., with accuracy.
  • Inculcate the habit of reading Hindi newspapers daily to maximize their scores.
  • Improve translation skills by translating at least 3-4 English to Hindi passages and vice versa. This will increase the speed of solving questions and accuracy in the exam.

The list of important KVS PGT Hindi Topics is as follows:

Category

Topic

Vocabulary

Phrases/Muhavare

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms

Antonyms

Grammar

Plural Forms

Spotting the Errors

Translation

Translation of Sentences

Comprehension

Reading Comprehension

KVS PGT General Awareness/GK Section Preparation 2023

  • Read newspapers, weekly GK current affairs, and GK magazines. Also, watch news channels to know about all the latest happenings around the world.
  • Jot down all the important current affairs news and revise thoroughly. It will help them to memorize details and remember the facts, data, etc., for a longer period.

50 Most Important GK/GA Questions for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Exam

The list of important KVS PGT General Knowledge topics is given below:

Category

Topic

General Knowledge

Indian History

Indian National Movement

Budget and Five Year Plans

General Polity

Indian Economy

Capitals of India

Science & Technology

Abbreviations

Capitals & Countries

Current Affairs

 

Current Affairs – International

Current Affairs – National

Sports

Awards and Honors

Science & Technology – Inventions & Discoveries

International & National Organizations

Important Days

KVS PGT Reasoning Section Preparation 2023

  • Brush up on the logical and analytical skills to attempt a good number of questions in less time.
  • Build a strong grip on the concepts of the topics like number series, directions, verbal and non-verbal topics, etc.
  • Learn and use the smart and shortcut tricks while answering the questions. This will help you to build your techniques to solve questions with 100% accuracy in less time.

50 Most Important Reasoning Questions for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Exam

The list of important KVS PGT Reasoning topics is given below:

Category

Topic

Verbal Reasoning

Analogy

Classification

Alphabet Test

Series Completion

Blood Relations

Arithmetical Reasoning

Coding- Decoding

Insert the missing Character/ Number

Direction test 

Cause and Effect

Statement and Conclusion

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Figure Embedding

Paper Based Folding

Mirror Reflection

KVS PGT Computer Literacy Section Preparation 2023

  • Clear the basic concepts of all the computer topics to enhance their preparation level.
  • Practice questions related to Word, and Excel, and apply shortcut techniques on a laptop/desktop to perform well in the exam.
  • Attempt mock tests and previous question papers to learn about their strong and weak areas for better results.

200 Most Important Computer Knowledge Questions with Answers for KVS PGT TGT PRT Exam

The list of important KVS PGT Computer Literacy topics is as follows:

Category

Topic

Computer Knowledge

Computer Basics

Using Paint Brush or More in paint

About Desktop and Computer Peripherals

Word Processor

Formatting Word Document

Internet

Computer History

Word Processor

Exploring Windows

Powerpoint Presentation

KVS PGT Pedagogy Section Preparation 2023

  • One should gain conceptual clarity of all the topics related to teaching aptitude. Furthermore, one should prepare a proper study schedule to complete the massive syllabus on time.
  • Practice mock tests and previous year's papers to increase the qualifying chances in the exam.

Practice 60 Most Important Pedagogy Questions for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Exam with Answers

Category

Topic

Pedagogical Concerns

Curriculum: Meaning, Principles, types of curriculum organization, approaches

Planning: Instructional Plan- Year Plan, Unit Plan, Lesson Plan

Instructional material and resources: Text Books, Work books, Supplementary material AV aids, Laboratories, Library, Clubs-Museums-Community, Information and Communication Technology

Evaluation: Types, tools, Characteristics of a good test, Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, Analysis and interpretation of Scholastic Achievement Test.

Inclusive Education

Understanding diversities: concept types (disability as a dimension of diversity)

Disability as a social construct, classification of disability and its educational implications:

1. Sensory Impairment (Hearing Impairment, Visual Impairment and Deaf Blind)

2. Cognitive Disabilities: (Autism Spectrum Disorder; Intellectual Disability and Specific Learning Disability)

3. Physical Disabilities: cerebral palsy and loco motor

Philosophy of inclusion with special reference to children with disability

Process of Inclusion: concern issues across disabilities

Constitutional Provisions

Communication & Interaction

Theory of Communication, Types of Communication, Communication & language, Communication in the classroom, barriers in communication

Best Books for KVS PGT Exam 2023

Along with the KVS PGT Preparation Tips, the candidates should refer to the expert-recommended KVS PGT Books for effective preparation. The list of important books is discussed below:

Subject

Book Name

Author

English

English Grammar Book

Wren and Martin

General knowledge & Current Affairs

Manorama Yearbook

Manorama

Pedagogy

KVS Pedagogy Master Book

Rohit Vaidwan

Hindi

General Hindi and Concise Grammar

Dr. Brij Kishore Prasad Singh

Reasoning Ability

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

RS Agarwal

Computer Literacy

TGT/PGT Computer Science

Virendra Kumar

We hope this article on the KVS PGT preparation tips was informative for the aspirants. Candidates should use the best exam techniques & strategies to excel. Also, should solve unlimited questions and revise all the topics to achieve desired results in the exam.

FAQ

Q1. How many questions will be asked in the KVS PGT Exam 2023?

A total of 180 MCQs will be asked in the KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Exam 2023.

Q2. What is the duration of the KVS PGT Exam 2023?

The duration for the KVS PGT exam shall be 180 minutes.

Q3. What is the best preparation tip to ace the KVS PGT 2023 Exam?

The best KVS PGT preparation tip is that the candidates should learn about the syllabus, and exam format, pick the finest materials and attempt mock test series to achieve good scores in the exam.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play