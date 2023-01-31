KVS PRT 2023 Exam from 21st to 28th Feb: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy

KVS PRT 2023 Exam from 21st to 28th Feb: Download the preparation tips and strategy for KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) 2023 Exam. The KVS PRT Exam Preparation Tips will help aspirants to ace the Kendriya Vidyalaya Teaching exam with the best score.

KVS PRT 2023 Exam from 21st to 28th Feb: Candidates should get their hands on the KVS PRT preparation tips and study material to ace the Primary Teacher exam in one go. More than thousands of aspirants attempt this exam every year. But, only a few hundred would crack the exam owing to the massive competition. Candidates should adhere to the right strategies and books to achieve better results. The KVS PRT 2023 exam will be conducted from the 21st to the 28th of February.

As the KVS PRT exam will be held in the coming months, the candidates should make a sectional study plan based on the revised syllabus and exam trends. In their study schedule, they should first prepare the topics that carry high weightage and then topics rarely asked in the exam. Hence, we have outlined below the best KVS PRT preparation tips for candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.

How to crack KVS PRT Exam 2023?

As the KVS PRT 2023 exam is around the corner, the candidates should start their preparation right away. With this, they should stick to a strict study schedule to complete the vast KVS PRT syllabus on time. Hence, we have shared below the best KVS PRT preparation tips for the reference of the aspirants.

1. Check the KVS PRT Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be familiar with the KVS PRT exam pattern and best books before starting their preparation. With the help of the exam pattern, they will get insights into the exam requirements and marking scheme defined by the officials. This will enable them to simplify their exam preparation. Check the KVS PRT exam pattern as shared below:

The written test is of 180 marks (180 objective type multiple choice questions).

The duration of the written exam shall be 180 minutes.

Test Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Part I Proficiency in Languages 20 marks General English 10 questions General Hindi 10 questions Part II General Awareness, Reasoning & Proficiency in Computers 20 marks General Awareness & Current Affairs 10 ques. Reasoning Ability 5 ques. Computer Literacy 5 ques. Part III Perspectives on Education and Leadership 60 Understanding the Learner 15 questions Understanding Teaching Learning 15 questions Creating a Conducive Learning Environment 10 questions School Organization and Leadership 10 questions Perspectives in Education 10 questions Part IV Subject-specific Syllabus 80 marks

2. Get Familiar with the KVS PRT Important Topics

The second KVS PRT preparation tip is that the candidates should be familiar with the topics prescribed in the official KVS PRT syllabus. This will help them to prepare topics important from the exam perspective and avoid topics that are rarely asked in the exam.

3. Prepare a Schedule

After gaining familiarity with the exam syllabus, the candidates should prepare a proper timetable and stick to it till the exam is over. They should follow the right preparation strategy and timetable to stay ahead. Also, they must include breaks during the preparation to stay energetic and fresh.

4. Practice Unlimited Questions

The next KVS PRT preparation strategy is that the candidates should solve mock tests and previous year's papers on a daily basis. Practice at least 2-3 mock tests every day and previous papers to make your preparation stronger. Also, it will allow them to identify their strong and weak areas and help them to concentrate on the weak areas that require improvement.

5. Regular Revision

The last KVS PRT preparation tip is that the candidates must revise all the topics/theories on a weekly and monthly basis. To ease their revision sessions, they should jot down important notes for all the topics in the first phase of their preparation. These notes will be helpful in the last-moment revision.

KVS PRT Subject-Wise Preparation Tips 2023

The subject-wise KVS PRT preparation strategy will help candidates to obtain the best marks in the exam and boost their chances of getting placed on the selection list.

KVS PRT English Section Preparation 2023

You should go through the newspapers, business magazines, and editorials every day to ace the comprehension part.

Brush up on the basic fundamentals of grammar. Also, emphasis on topics like English Comprehension, Error Spotting, etc., to perform well in the exam.

Jot down all the important words in a notebook and revise them regularly to improve your vocabulary.

The list of important KVS PRT English Topics is mentioned below:

Category Topic Vocabulary Idioms and Phrases Fill in the Gaps in sentences Synonyms Antonyms Grammar Active/Passive Voice Direct/Indirect Sentence Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles Spotting the Errors Sentence Rearrangement Parajumbled Sentences Comprehension Reading Comprehension

KVS PRT Hindi Section Preparation 2023

Build a strong grip on the concepts of Hindi grammar usage. Focus on topics like error spotting, plural, singular, etc to enhance your preparation level.

Make a habit of reading Hindi newspapers daily to learn unique words as it will help them to score well in the exam.

Solve at least 3-4 English to Hindi translation passages and vice versa daily. This will boost their speed of answering questions and accuracy in the exam.

The list of important KVS PRT Hindi Topics is given below:

Category Topic Vocabulary Phrases/Muhavare Fill in the Blanks Synonyms Antonyms Grammar Plural Forms Spotting the Errors Translation Translation of Sentences Comprehension Reading Comprehension

KVS PRT General Knowledge Section Preparation 2023

Read newspapers, weekly GK current affairs, and watch news channels to stay updated with the latest happenings in India and internationally.

Maintain short notes of current affairs news and memorize them thoroughly. It will help them to retain the facts, data, etc., for a definite period.

The list of important KVS PRT General Knowledge topics is given below:

Category Topic General Knowledge Indian History Indian National Movement Budget and Five Year Plans General Polity Indian Economy Capitals of India Science & Technology Abbreviations Capitals & Countries Current Affairs Current Affairs – International Current Affairs – National Sports Awards and Honors Science & Technology – Inventions & Discoveries International & National Organizations Important Days

KVS PRT Reasoning Section Preparation 2023

Clear the basic concepts regarding the logical and analytical questions to attempt maximum questions with 100% accuracy.

Emphasis on topics like number series, directions, verbal and non-verbal topics, etc for better preparation.

Learn the shortcut tricks and use them while answering the questions. This will allow you to build your own techniques to attempt questions in less time.

The list of important KVS PRT Reasoning topics is given below:

Category Topic Verbal Reasoning Analogy Classification Alphabet Test Series Completion Blood Relations Arithmetical Reasoning Coding- Decoding Insert the missing Character/ Number Direction test Cause and Effect Statement and Conclusion Non-Verbal Reasoning Figure Embedding Paper Based Folding Mirror Reflection

KVS PRT Computer Literacy Section Preparation 2023

Learn the basic computer fundamentals to strengthen your preparation level.

Emphasis on learning Word, and Excel, and practicing them well on a laptop/desktop with the help of shortcut techniques.

Attempt mock tests and previous papers to identify strong and weak areas for desired scores.

The list of important KVS PRT Computer Literacy topics is given below:

Category Topic Computer Knowledge Computer Basics Using Paint Brush or More in paint About Desktop and Computer Peripherals Word Processor Formatting Word Document Internet Computer History Word Processor Exploring Windows Powerpoint Presentation

KVS PRT Pedagogy Section Preparation 2023

One should learn the basic fundamentals of teaching aptitude. Also, they should make a timetable and follow the right books to complete the vast syllabus on time.

Attempt unlimited questions from mock tests, previous papers, practice sets, etc to boost their qualifying chances in the exam.

Category Topic Number of Questions Asked Childhood and development of children Prospective in development 20 of 1 mark each Physical — Motor Development Social and Emotional development Child Development Techniques Education and Curriculum Learning Learner and Teaching Knowledge and curriculum Facilitating personal growth application In teaching Knowledge and Methods of enquiry Learners and their context Pedagogic practice and the process of Learning ICT in education Methodology Understanding Language and early Literacy Mathematics Education for primary school child Listening and Speaking Reading, Writing, Language and Communication Planning for Teaching Classroom Management Diversity, Gender and Inclusive Education Inclusive Education Children with Special Needs Gender School and Society

Best Books for KVS PRT Exam 2023

Along with the KVS PRT Preparation Tips, the candidates should refer to the finest KVS PRT Books to prepare well for the exam. The list of important books is shared below:

Subject Book Name Author English English Grammar Book Wren and Martin General knowledge & Current Affairs Manorama Yearbook Manorama Pedagogy KVS Pedagogy Master Book Rohit Vaidwan Hindi General Hindi and Concise Grammar Dr. Brij Kishore Prasad Singh Reasoning Ability Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning RS Agarwal Computer Literacy TGT/PGT Computer Science Virendra Kumar

We hope this article on the KVS PRT preparation tips was helpful for the aspirants. Without the usage of the best exam techniques & books, the preparation for any exam is incomplete. Thus, the candidates should use the right exam strategy and solve unlimited questions to achieve favorable results in the exam.