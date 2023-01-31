KVS PRT 2023 Exam from 21st to 28th Feb: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

KVS PRT 2023 Exam from 21st to 28th Feb: Download the preparation tips and strategy for KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) 2023 Exam. The KVS PRT Exam Preparation Tips will help aspirants to ace the Kendriya Vidyalaya Teaching exam with the best score.

 
KVS PRT 2023 Exam from 21st to 28th Feb: Candidates should get their hands on the KVS PRT preparation tips and study material to ace the Primary Teacher exam in one go. More than thousands of aspirants attempt this exam every year. But, only a few hundred would crack the exam owing to the massive competition. Candidates should adhere to the right strategies and books to achieve better results. The KVS PRT 2023 exam will be conducted from the 21st to the 28th of February.

As the KVS PRT exam will be held in the coming months, the candidates should make a sectional study plan based on the revised syllabus and exam trends. In their study schedule, they should first prepare the topics that carry high weightage and then topics rarely asked in the exam. Hence, we have outlined below the best KVS PRT preparation tips for candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.

How to crack KVS PRT Exam 2023?

As the KVS PRT 2023 exam is around the corner, the candidates should start their preparation right away. With this, they should stick to a strict study schedule to complete the vast KVS PRT syllabus on time. Hence, we have shared below the best KVS PRT preparation tips for the reference of the aspirants.

1. Check the KVS PRT Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be familiar with the KVS PRT exam pattern and best books before starting their preparation. With the help of the exam pattern, they will get insights into the exam requirements and marking scheme defined by the officials. This will enable them to simplify their exam preparation. Check the KVS PRT exam pattern as shared below:

  • The written test is of 180 marks (180 objective type multiple choice questions).
  • The duration of the written exam shall be 180 minutes.

Test

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Part I

Proficiency in Languages

20 marks

General English

10 questions

General Hindi

10 questions

Part II

General Awareness, Reasoning & Proficiency in Computers

20 marks

General Awareness & Current Affairs

10 ques.

Reasoning Ability

5 ques.

Computer Literacy

5 ques.

Part III

Perspectives on Education and Leadership

60

Understanding the Learner

15 questions

Understanding Teaching Learning

15 questions

Creating a Conducive Learning Environment

10 questions

School Organization and Leadership

10 questions

Perspectives in Education

10 questions

Part IV

Subject-specific Syllabus

80 marks

2. Get Familiar with the KVS PRT Important Topics

The second KVS PRT preparation tip is that the candidates should be familiar with the topics prescribed in the official KVS PRT syllabus. This will help them to prepare topics important from the exam perspective and avoid topics that are rarely asked in the exam.

3. Prepare a Schedule

After gaining familiarity with the exam syllabus, the candidates should prepare a proper timetable and stick to it till the exam is over. They should follow the right preparation strategy and timetable to stay ahead. Also, they must include breaks during the preparation to stay energetic and fresh.

4. Practice Unlimited Questions

The next KVS PRT preparation strategy is that the candidates should solve mock tests and previous year's papers on a daily basis. Practice at least 2-3 mock tests every day and previous papers to make your preparation stronger. Also, it will allow them to identify their strong and weak areas and help them to concentrate on the weak areas that require improvement.

Previous Year Papers

5. Regular Revision

The last KVS PRT preparation tip is that the candidates must revise all the topics/theories on a weekly and monthly basis. To ease their revision sessions, they should jot down important notes for all the topics in the first phase of their preparation. These notes will be helpful in the last-moment revision. 

KVS PRT Subject-Wise Preparation Tips 2023

The subject-wise KVS PRT preparation strategy will help candidates to obtain the best marks in the exam and boost their chances of getting placed on the selection list.

KVS PRT English Section Preparation 2023

  • You should go through the newspapers, business magazines, and editorials every day to ace the comprehension part.
  • Brush up on the basic fundamentals of grammar. Also, emphasis on topics like English Comprehension, Error Spotting, etc., to perform well in the exam.
  • Jot down all the important words in a notebook and revise them regularly to improve your vocabulary.

The list of important KVS PRT English Topics is mentioned below:

Category

Topic

Vocabulary

Idioms and Phrases

Fill in the Gaps in sentences

Synonyms

Antonyms

Grammar

Active/Passive Voice

Direct/Indirect Sentence

Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles

Spotting the Errors

Sentence Rearrangement

Parajumbled Sentences

Comprehension

Reading Comprehension

KVS PRT Hindi Section Preparation 2023

  • Build a strong grip on the concepts of Hindi grammar usage. Focus on topics like error spotting, plural, singular, etc to enhance your preparation level.
  • Make a habit of reading Hindi newspapers daily to learn unique words as it will help them to score well in the exam.
  • Solve at least 3-4 English to Hindi translation passages and vice versa daily. This will boost their speed of answering questions and accuracy in the exam.

The list of important KVS PRT Hindi Topics is given below:

Category

Topic

Vocabulary

Phrases/Muhavare

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms

Antonyms

Grammar

Plural Forms

Spotting the Errors

Translation

Translation of Sentences

Comprehension

Reading Comprehension

KVS PRT General Knowledge Section Preparation 2023

  • Read newspapers, weekly GK current affairs, and watch news channels to stay updated with the latest happenings in India and internationally.
  • Maintain short notes of current affairs news and memorize them thoroughly. It will help them to retain the facts, data, etc., for a definite period.

The list of important KVS PRT General Knowledge topics is given below:

Category

Topic

General Knowledge

Indian History

Indian National Movement

Budget and Five Year Plans

General Polity

Indian Economy

Capitals of India

Science & Technology

Abbreviations

Capitals & Countries

Current Affairs

 

Current Affairs – International

Current Affairs – National

Sports

Awards and Honors

Science & Technology – Inventions & Discoveries

International & National Organizations

Important Days

KVS PRT Reasoning Section Preparation 2023

Clear the basic concepts regarding the logical and analytical questions to attempt maximum questions with 100% accuracy.

  • Emphasis on topics like number series, directions, verbal and non-verbal topics, etc for better preparation.
  • Learn the shortcut tricks and use them while answering the questions. This will allow you to build your own techniques to attempt questions in less time.

The list of important KVS PRT Reasoning topics is given below:

Category

Topic

Verbal Reasoning

Analogy

Classification

Alphabet Test

Series Completion

Blood Relations

Arithmetical Reasoning

Coding- Decoding

Insert the missing Character/ Number

Direction test

Cause and Effect

Statement and Conclusion

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Figure Embedding

Paper Based Folding

Mirror Reflection

KVS PRT Computer Literacy Section Preparation 2023

  • Learn the basic computer fundamentals to strengthen your preparation level.
  • Emphasis on learning Word, and Excel, and practicing them well on a laptop/desktop with the help of shortcut techniques.
  • Attempt mock tests and previous papers to identify strong and weak areas for desired scores.

The list of important KVS PRT Computer Literacy topics is given below:

Category

Topic

Computer Knowledge

Computer Basics

Using Paint Brush or More in paint

About Desktop and Computer Peripherals

Word Processor

Formatting Word Document

Internet

Computer History

Word Processor

Exploring Windows

Powerpoint Presentation

KVS PRT Pedagogy Section Preparation 2023

  • One should learn the basic fundamentals of teaching aptitude. Also, they should make a timetable and follow the right books to complete the vast syllabus on time.
  • Attempt unlimited questions from mock tests, previous papers, practice sets, etc to boost their qualifying chances in the exam.

Category

Topic

Number of Questions Asked

Childhood and development of children

Prospective in development

20 of 1 mark each

Physical — Motor Development

Social and Emotional development

Child Development Techniques

Education and Curriculum

Learning

Learner and Teaching

Knowledge and curriculum

Facilitating personal growth

application In teaching

Knowledge and Methods of enquiry

Learners and their context

Pedagogic practice and the process of Learning ICT in education

Methodology

Understanding Language and early Literacy

Mathematics Education for primary school child

Listening and Speaking

Reading, Writing,

Language and Communication

Planning for Teaching

Classroom Management

Diversity, Gender and Inclusive Education

Inclusive Education

Children with Special Needs

Gender

School and Society

Best Books for KVS PRT Exam 2023

Along with the KVS PRT Preparation Tips, the candidates should refer to the finest KVS PRT Books to prepare well for the exam. The list of important books is shared below:

Subject

Book Name

Author

English

English Grammar Book

Wren and Martin

General knowledge & Current Affairs

Manorama Yearbook

Manorama

Pedagogy

KVS Pedagogy Master Book

Rohit Vaidwan

Hindi

General Hindi and Concise Grammar

Dr. Brij Kishore Prasad Singh

Reasoning Ability

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

RS Agarwal

Computer Literacy

TGT/PGT Computer Science

Virendra Kumar

We hope this article on the KVS PRT preparation tips was helpful for the aspirants. Without the usage of the best exam techniques & books, the preparation for any exam is incomplete. Thus, the candidates should use the right exam strategy and solve unlimited questions to achieve favorable results in the exam.

FAQ

Q1. How many questions will be asked in the KVS PRT Exam 2023?

A total of 180 MCQs will be asked in the KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) exam 2023.

Q2. What is the duration of the KVS PRT Exam 2023?

The KVS PRT exam will be held for 180 minutes.

Q3. What is the best preparation tips to ace the KVS PRT 2023 Exam?

The best KVS PRT preparation tip is that the candidates should go through the syllabus, and exam pattern, choose the finest books and attempt mock test series to achieve the best result in the exam.
