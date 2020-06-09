KVS Recruited 8420 Teachers in 2019-2020: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Shared Growth in Kendriya Vidyalaya’s Teacher Recruitment

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal shared through his tweet that Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) recruited 8420 teachers in the year 2019-2020. He stated in his tweet that “With a sole focus on enhancing the quality of education provided to students in schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation worked towards amplifying their recruitment processes”. Education Minister appreciated the Recruitment Process of Kendriya Vidyalayas by sharing the below data:

Teachers Recruited in KVS across India Year Number of Teachers Recruited 2019-20 8420 2018-19 760 2017-18 6225 2016-17 421 2015-16 763

Here is the Snapshot of the tweet of the HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank:

Let’s look at the number of vacancies announced by KVS for the posts of TGT, PGT and PRT in 2018-19:

KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2018-19 Vacancies

The details of total 3908 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:

KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2018-19 Vacancies Subject Gen OBC SC ST Total OH VH HH Others Hindi 337 180 100 50 667 04 04 0 0 English 338 180 100 50 668 04 04 0 0 Sanskrit 231 127 68 34 460 02 02 0 0 Science 208 112 62 31 413 0 0 0 0 Maths 280 149 88 41 558 06 0 0 0 Social Studies (SST) 357 191 106 53 707 06 07 0 0 Physical & Health Education (P&HE) 70 45 21 11 147 0 0 0 0 A&E 37 26 11 05 79 02 0 01 01 WET 49 28 30 07 114 01 01 01 0 Librarian 48 26 14 07 95 01 0 01 0 Total 1955 1064 600 289 3908 26 18 03 01

KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2018-19 Vacancies

The details of total 1079 vacancies for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:

KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2018-19 Vacancies Subject Gen OBC SC ST Total OH VH HH Others Hindi 25 19 07 04 55 01 0 0 0 English 33 22 10 06 71 01 01 0 0 Physics 120 65 40 18 243 0 0 0 0 Chemistry 75 43 23 11 152 0 0 0 0 Maths 15 09 04 03 31 02 0 0 0 Biology 34 20 13 05 72 0 0 0 0 History 19 10 06 04 39 01 01 0 0 Geography 15 13 04 03 35 01 01 0 0 Economics 91 50 27 14 182 01 01 0 0 Commerce 33 18 15 05 71 01 0 0 0 Computer Science 62 37 18 11 128 0 0 0 0 Total 522 306 167 84 1079 08 04 0 0

KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) 2018-19 Vacancies

The details of total 3000 vacancies for Primary Teacher (PRT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:

KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) 2018-19 Vacancies Gen OBC SC ST Total OH VH HH Others 1515 810 450 225 3000 80 80 0 0

As per Govt. of India guidelines, any vacancy arising due to non-availability of suitable departmental candidates can be diverted from promotion to direct recruitment. PRT is a feeder cadre for TGT and TGT is a feeder cadre for PGT for promotion purpose. Since suitable number of candidates were not found fit for promotion from PRT to TGT and TGT to PGT in 2018-19, the anticipated vacancies for PRTs were reduced (from 5300 to 3000) and for TGTs & PGTs were increased (PGTs increased from 592 to 1079; TGTs from 1900 to 3908).

KVS 2020 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher with good salary package and perquisites.

