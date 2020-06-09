KVS Recruited 8420 Teachers in 2019-2020: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Shared Growth in Kendriya Vidyalaya’s Teacher Recruitment

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal shared through his tweet that Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) recruited 8420 teachers in the year 2019-2020. He stated in his tweet that “With a sole focus on enhancing the quality of education provided to students in schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation worked towards amplifying their recruitment processes”. Education Minister appreciated the Recruitment Process of Kendriya Vidyalayas by sharing the below data:
|
Teachers Recruited in KVS across India
|
Year
|
Number of Teachers Recruited
|
2019-20
|
8420
|
2018-19
|
760
|
2017-18
|
6225
|
2016-17
|
421
|
2015-16
|
763
Check KVS 2020 Recruitment Updates
Here is the Snapshot of the tweet of the HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank:
Let’s look at the number of vacancies announced by KVS for the posts of TGT, PGT and PRT in 2018-19:
Click here to know the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of KVS PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam
KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2018-19 Vacancies
The details of total 3908 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:
|
KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2018-19 Vacancies
|
Subject
|
Gen
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
OH
|
VH
|
HH
|
Others
|
Hindi
|
337
|
180
|
100
|
50
|
667
|
04
|
04
|
0
|
0
|
English
|
338
|
180
|
100
|
50
|
668
|
04
|
04
|
0
|
0
|
Sanskrit
|
231
|
127
|
68
|
34
|
460
|
02
|
02
|
0
|
0
|
Science
|
208
|
112
|
62
|
31
|
413
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Maths
|
280
|
149
|
88
|
41
|
558
|
06
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Social Studies (SST)
|
357
|
191
|
106
|
53
|
707
|
06
|
07
|
0
|
0
|
Physical & Health Education (P&HE)
|
70
|
45
|
21
|
11
|
147
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
A&E
|
37
|
26
|
11
|
05
|
79
|
02
|
0
|
01
|
01
|
WET
|
49
|
28
|
30
|
07
|
114
|
01
|
01
|
01
|
0
|
Librarian
|
48
|
26
|
14
|
07
|
95
|
01
|
0
|
01
|
0
|
Total
|
1955
|
1064
|
600
|
289
|
3908
|
26
|
18
|
03
|
01
Click here to know the Eligibility Criteria for KVS 2020 PGT/ TGT/ PRT/ Librarian Recruitment
KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2018-19 Vacancies
The details of total 1079 vacancies for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:
|
KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2018-19 Vacancies
|
Subject
|
Gen
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
OH
|
VH
|
HH
|
Others
|
Hindi
|
25
|
19
|
07
|
04
|
55
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
English
|
33
|
22
|
10
|
06
|
71
|
01
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
Physics
|
120
|
65
|
40
|
18
|
243
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Chemistry
|
75
|
43
|
23
|
11
|
152
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Maths
|
15
|
09
|
04
|
03
|
31
|
02
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Biology
|
34
|
20
|
13
|
05
|
72
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
History
|
19
|
10
|
06
|
04
|
39
|
01
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
Geography
|
15
|
13
|
04
|
03
|
35
|
01
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
Economics
|
91
|
50
|
27
|
14
|
182
|
01
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
Commerce
|
33
|
18
|
15
|
05
|
71
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Computer Science
|
62
|
37
|
18
|
11
|
128
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
522
|
306
|
167
|
84
|
1079
|
08
|
04
|
0
|
0
Click here for Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Recruitment
KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) 2018-19 Vacancies
The details of total 3000 vacancies for Primary Teacher (PRT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:
|
KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) 2018-19 Vacancies
|
Gen
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
OH
|
VH
|
HH
|
Others
|
1515
|
810
|
450
|
225
|
3000
|
80
|
80
|
0
|
0
Click here to know the Pay Scale and Salary Details of KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teachers after 7th Pay Commission
As per Govt. of India guidelines, any vacancy arising due to non-availability of suitable departmental candidates can be diverted from promotion to direct recruitment. PRT is a feeder cadre for TGT and TGT is a feeder cadre for PGT for promotion purpose. Since suitable number of candidates were not found fit for promotion from PRT to TGT and TGT to PGT in 2018-19, the anticipated vacancies for PRTs were reduced (from 5300 to 3000) and for TGTs & PGTs were increased (PGTs increased from 592 to 1079; TGTs from 1900 to 3908).
Click here to know the KVS 2020 Zone Preference List for PGT/TGT/PRT Postings
KVS 2020 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher with good salary package and perquisites.