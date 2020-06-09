Study at Home
KVS Recruited 8420 Teachers in 2019-2020: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Shared Growth in Kendriya Vidyalaya’s Teacher Recruitment

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in a recent tweet shared that KVS has recruited 8420 Teachers (PGT/TGT/PRT) in the year 2019-2020. Let’s look at the details of the KVS PGT, TGT & PRT Teachers recruitment in KVS Last Year.

Jun 9, 2020 12:28 IST
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal shared through his tweet that Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) recruited 8420 teachers in the year 2019-2020. He stated in his tweet that “With a sole focus on enhancing the quality of education provided to students in schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation worked towards amplifying their recruitment processes”. Education Minister appreciated the Recruitment Process of Kendriya Vidyalayas by sharing the below data:

Teachers Recruited in KVS across India

Year

Number of Teachers Recruited

2019-20

8420

2018-19

760

2017-18

6225

2016-17

421

2015-16

763

Here is the Snapshot of the tweet of the HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank:

Let’s look at the number of vacancies announced by KVS for the posts of TGT, PGT and PRT in 2018-19:

KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2018-19 Vacancies

The details of total 3908 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:

KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2018-19 Vacancies

Subject

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

Total

OH

VH

HH

Others

Hindi

337

180

100

50

667

04

04

0

0

English

338

180

100

50

668

04

04

0

0

Sanskrit

231

127

68

34

460

02

02

0

0

Science

208

112

62

31

413

0

0

0

0

Maths

280

149

88

41

558

06

0

0

0

Social Studies (SST)

357

191

106

53

707

06

07

0

0

Physical & Health Education (P&HE)

70

45

21

11

147

0

0

0

0

A&E

37

26

11

05

79

02

0

01

01

WET

49

28

30

07

114

01

01

01

0

Librarian

48

26

14

07

95

01

0

01

0

Total

1955

1064

600

289

3908

26

18

03

01

KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2018-19 Vacancies

The details of total 1079 vacancies for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:

KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2018-19 Vacancies

Subject

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

Total

OH

VH

HH

Others

Hindi

25

19

07

04

55

01

0

0

0

English

33

22

10

06

71

01

01

0

0

Physics

120

65

40

18

243

0

0

0

0

Chemistry

75

43

23

11

152

0

0

0

0

Maths

15

09

04

03

31

02

0

0

0

Biology

34

20

13

05

72

0

0

0

0

History

19

10

06

04

39

01

01

0

0

Geography

15

13

04

03

35

01

01

0

0

Economics

91

50

27

14

182

01

01

0

0

Commerce

33

18

15

05

71

01

0

0

0

Computer Science

62

37

18

11

128

0

0

0

0

Total

522

306

167

84

1079

08

04

0

0

KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) 2018-19 Vacancies

The details of total 3000 vacancies for Primary Teacher (PRT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:

KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) 2018-19 Vacancies

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

Total

OH

VH

HH

Others

1515

810

450

225

3000

80

80

0

0

As per Govt. of India guidelines, any vacancy arising due to non-availability of suitable departmental candidates can be diverted from promotion to direct recruitment. PRT is a feeder cadre for TGT and TGT is a feeder cadre for PGT for promotion purpose. Since suitable number of candidates were not found fit for promotion from PRT to TGT and TGT to PGT in 2018-19, the anticipated vacancies for PRTs were reduced (from 5300 to 3000) and for TGTs & PGTs were increased (PGTs increased from 592 to 1079; TGTs from 1900 to 3908).

KVS 2020 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher with good salary package and perquisites.

