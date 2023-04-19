KVS Result 2023: Marks Normalization Notice for PRT, JSA and Librarian Posts Released

KVS Result 2023: Candidates can check the notice for Marks Normalization Notice for PRT, JSA and Librarian Posts on official website.

KVS Result 2023: CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) conducted the written exam for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching posts under Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). Now, the CBSE has decided to normalise the scores of candidates for the exams which are conducted in multi-shifts to take into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts for the post of PRT, Junior Secretariats Assistant and Librarian held in multiple shifts.

According to the official notice, this is being done so that the marks of candidates across different shifts can be compared with each other. As informed, the normalization procedure will be based on percentiles

KVS Result Date 2023

KVS will release the result of various posts on its official website. KVS Result Link is expected, anytime, soon. The results for the post of PRT Music and Principal are already released on the KVS website. KVS will, now, release the result for the post of PRT, TGT, PGT, Librarian, ASO, SSA, Stenographer Grade-II, JSA, AE, Finance Officer and Hindi Translator.

KVS organized various recruitment examinations in different phases from February 7 to February 11, 2023. Along with this, KVS had also released the answer key of the exam.

KVS Interview Date: When will the interview ?

Successful candidates in this written test will get a chance to appear in the next stage of the selection process i.e. interview. After the release of the result of the written test, the schedule of the interview process will be released on the official website.

KVS Marks Normazlization Notification