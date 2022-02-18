KVS Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age Limit, Education Qualification and Attempts for all posts

You have the opportunity to work with children who are the future builders of the nation. Yes various Kendriy Vidyalay has invited application for the recruitment of the Teaching Posts (PRT, TGT, PGT). The selection will be done on the basis of Interview. Let us first know, which are the Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country, which is recruiting teachers. Candidates who intend to appear in the exam must meet all of the eligibility requirements laid out by the Kendriya Vidyalaya. Candidates who do not fulfill the Teaching posts eligibility requirements will be disqualified. In this article you will get details information about eligibility.

Below you can check the name of Kendriya Vidyalayas, who have invited application for teaching posts.

KV RK Puram

KV Kolkata

KV Bhubaneshwar

KV Delhi

KV Ambala Cantt

KV WB

Kendriy Vidyalay has invited application for various posts, some requres graduate and some requires post graduate.For the sake of the candidates, in this article we have provided eligibility, educational qualifications, vacancies, age limit, selection process details.

Required Eligibility for PGT(English,Hindi,Physics, Chemistry, Biology,Mathematics, Geography,Economics,History, and Commerce)Posts

Essential

(a) Two Years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject.

Or

Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

b) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

c) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English Medium.

Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications

Eligibilty for PRT (All subjects)Posts:

1. Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in

Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of

Elementary Education (B. El. Ed.)

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in

Education (Special Education)

OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)

2. Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)

3. Proficiency to teach through Hindi and English Medium.

Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications.

If you want to apply for these posts, then also look at below terms and conditions

Note:

a) Bilingual proficiency in Hindi and English for all posts

b) Candidates should bring original and a set of self attested copies of certificates, testimonials and

passport size photo.

c) Remuneration as per KVS Rules

d) No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview

e) Terms and conditions as per KVS norms.

f) Knowledge of Computer desirable for all posts

g) Minimum and Maximum age is in between 18 and 65 years as on 31.03.2022.

h) In the absence of CTET qualified candidate, eligible candidates without CTET may be consider