LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2023 (20 Feb): Shift 1 Prelims Paper Review, Expected Cut Off

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2023: The LIC AAO Prelims 2023 Day 2 is being held Today on 20th February. Questions in the Prelims Written Exam shall be asked from 3 sections: Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, and English Language.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is conducting the LIC AAO Prelims 2023 exam day 2 today on 20th February 2023 for the recruitment of eligible candidates to fill up 300 vacancies of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialists in LIC offices across the country. The LIC AAO 2023 Preliminary exam day 1 has been successfully conducted online in shifts on 17th February 2023. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) released the LIC AAO Admit Card 2023 for the Prelims exam on 10th February 2023 for candidates to download.

In this article, candidates can find the LIC AAO Prelims exam analysis for detailed paper review, subject-wise questions asked, difficulty level, and question weightage.

LIC AAO Prelims Exam Analysis – Overview

The LIC AAO 2023 Preliminary exam Day 2 is being held online in shifts today on 20th February 2023. The LIC AAO Selection Process includes three phases: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. There shall be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the Preliminary Exam.

Questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability are asked in the Prelims Exam for LIC AAO. The English Language section is qualifying in nature and marks obtained in this section will not be counted for ranking.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 20 February

The LIC AAO Prelims 2023 Shift 1 (20 Feb) is being conducted for recruitment for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist in LIC offices. As per the LIC AAO Syllabus for the preliminary written test, the paper includes questions from three sections: General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. We have provided detailed LIC AAO Shift 1 Exam Analysis. Candidates refer to this article to know the LIC AAO Expected Cut Off.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2023 Shift 1, 20 February

As per the feedback from candidates, the LIC AAO Prelims Shift 1 exam difficulty level was Easy to Moderate. Below, we have shared overall good attempts section-wise.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 20 February – Shift 1 Good Attempts and Difficulty Level Subject No. of Questions Overall Good Attempts Difficulty Level English Language 30 21-24 Easy to Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 35 22-24 Easy to Moderate Reasoning Ability 35 23-25 Easy to Moderate Total 100 66-73 Easy-to Moderate

Section-Wise Analysis

Check out the subject-wise exam analysis for LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2023 Prelims on 20th February – Shift 1.

English Language

The English Language section in the LIC AAO Prelims 2023 was Easy to Moderate. Most questions were asked for Reading Comprehension. The Topic for RC was Pension.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 20 February – Shift 1 - English Language Topic Name Questions Weightage Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension 8-10 Easy to Moderate Cloze Test 5-6 Easy Para Jumble 5 Easy Word Replacement 5 Easy Error Detection 5 Easy Sentence Rearrangement 5 Easy

Quantitative Aptitude

The Quantitative Aptitude section in the LIC AAO Prelims 2023 was Easy to Moderate. Most questions were asked for Data Interpretation. Topics of DI included: Tabular DI and Line + Table DI.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 20 February – Shift 1 - Quantitative Aptitude Topic Name Questions Weightage Difficulty Level Data Interpretation 10 Easy to Moderate Approximation 5 Easy to Moderate Quadratic Equation 5 Easy to Moderate Arithmetic 10-12 Easy to Moderate

Reasoning Ability

The Reasoning Ability section in the LIC AAO Prelims 2023 was Easy to Moderate. Most number of questions were asked from Puzzle and Seating Arrangement. Topics included: Designation-based, Box-based, Month-based, and Linear-based.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 20 February – Shift 1 - Reasoning Ability Topic Name Questions Weightage Difficulty Level Puzzle & Seating Arrangement 20-25 Easy to Moderate Syllogism 5 Easy to Moderate Inequality 5 Easy to Moderate Direction & Distance 4 Easy to Moderate Pair Formation 1 Easy Series 1 Easy Odd One Out 1 Easy Meaningful Word 1 Easy

LIC AAO Expected Cut Off 2023 for Prelims

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) releases the LIC AAO Cut Off 2023 officially after the completion of the examination. Meanwhile, we have provided the subject-wise and category-wise expected cut-off for LIC AAO Prelims 2023 below:

LIC AAO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023 LIC AAO Prelims Sections Cut Off Marks For SC/ST/OBC/EWS Cut Off Marks For General Reasoning Ability 14-16 16-18 Quantitative Aptitude 14-16 16-18 English Language 9-10 9-10

