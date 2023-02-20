JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Apply Before 20 Feb!

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2023 (20 Feb): Shift 1 Prelims Paper Review, Expected Cut Off

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2023: The LIC AAO Prelims 2023 Day 2 is being held Today on 20th February. Questions in the Prelims Written Exam shall be asked from 3 sections: Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, and English Language. 

LIC AAO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is conducting the LIC AAO Prelims 2023 exam day 2 today on 20th February 2023 for the recruitment of eligible candidates to fill up 300 vacancies of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialists in LIC offices across the country. The LIC AAO 2023 Preliminary exam day 1 has been successfully conducted online in shifts on 17th February 2023. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) released the LIC AAO Admit Card 2023 for the Prelims exam on 10th February 2023 for candidates to download.

In this article, candidates can find the LIC AAO Prelims exam analysis for detailed paper review, subject-wise questions asked, difficulty level, and question weightage.

LIC AAO Prelims Exam Analysis – Overview

The LIC AAO 2023 Preliminary exam Day 2 is being held online in shifts today on 20th February 2023. The LIC AAO Selection Process includes three phases: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. There shall be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the Preliminary Exam.

Questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability are asked in the Prelims Exam for LIC AAO. The English Language section is qualifying in nature and marks obtained in this section will not be counted for ranking.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis (17 February 2023)
LIC AAO Shift 1 Exam Analysis LIC AAO Shift 2 Exam Analysis
LIC AAO Shift 3 Exam Analysis LIC AAO Shift 4 Exam Analysis

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 20 February

The LIC AAO Prelims 2023 Shift 1 (20 Feb) is being conducted for recruitment for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist in LIC offices. As per the LIC AAO Syllabus for the preliminary written test, the paper includes questions from three sections: General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. We have provided detailed LIC AAO Shift 1 Exam Analysis. Candidates refer to this article to know the LIC AAO Expected Cut Off.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2023 Shift 1, 20 February

As per the feedback from candidates, the LIC AAO Prelims Shift 1 exam difficulty level was Easy to Moderate. Below, we have shared overall good attempts section-wise.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 20 February – Shift 1 Good Attempts and Difficulty Level

Subject

No. of Questions

Overall Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

English Language

30

21-24

Easy to Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

35

22-24

Easy to Moderate

Reasoning Ability

35

23-25

Easy to Moderate

Total

100

66-73

Easy-to Moderate

Section-Wise Analysis

Check out the subject-wise exam analysis for LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2023 Prelims on 20th February – Shift 1.

English Language

The English Language section in the LIC AAO Prelims 2023 was Easy to Moderate. Most questions were asked for Reading Comprehension. The Topic for RC was Pension.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 20 February – Shift 1 - English Language

Topic Name

Questions Weightage

Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehension

8-10

Easy to Moderate

Cloze Test

5-6

Easy

Para Jumble

5

Easy

Word Replacement

5

Easy

Error Detection

5

Easy

Sentence Rearrangement

5

Easy

Quantitative Aptitude

The Quantitative Aptitude section in the LIC AAO Prelims 2023 was Easy to Moderate. Most questions were asked for Data Interpretation. Topics of DI included: Tabular DI and Line + Table DI. 

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 20 February – Shift 1 - Quantitative Aptitude

Topic Name

Questions Weightage

Difficulty Level

Data Interpretation

10

Easy to Moderate

Approximation

5

Easy to Moderate

Quadratic Equation

5

Easy to Moderate

Arithmetic

10-12

Easy to Moderate

Reasoning Ability

The Reasoning Ability section in the LIC AAO Prelims 2023 was Easy to Moderate. Most number of questions were asked from Puzzle and Seating Arrangement. Topics included: Designation-based, Box-based, Month-based, and Linear-based.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 20 February – Shift 1 - Reasoning Ability

Topic Name

Questions Weightage

Difficulty Level

Puzzle & Seating Arrangement

20-25

Easy to Moderate

Syllogism

5

Easy to Moderate

Inequality

5

Easy to Moderate

Direction & Distance

4

Easy to Moderate

Pair Formation

1

Easy

Series

1

Easy

Odd One Out

1

Easy

Meaningful Word

1

Easy

LIC AAO Expected Cut Off 2023 for Prelims

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) releases the LIC AAO Cut Off 2023 officially after the completion of the examination. Meanwhile, we have provided the subject-wise and category-wise expected cut-off for LIC AAO Prelims 2023 below:

LIC AAO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023

LIC AAO Prelims Sections

Cut Off Marks For SC/ST/OBC/EWS

Cut Off Marks For General

Reasoning Ability

14-16

16-18

Quantitative Aptitude

14-16

16-18

English Language

9-10

9-10

To Download LIC AAO Admit Card 2023 For Prelims Exam, Click Here

FAQ

Q1. Where can I check LIC AAO exam analysis 2023?

Candidates Can Find Detailed LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2023 Only On Jagran Josh. We Have Provided Detailed LIC AAO Prelims Analysis (17th and 20th Feb) All Shifts Here Along With LIC AAO Expected Cut Off.

Q2. What is the difficulty level of the LIC AAO 2023 exam on 20 February?

As per the feedback from candidates, the difficulty level of LIC AAO Prelims on 20th February 2023 was Easy to Moderate.

Q3. What are good attempts in the LIC AAO exam?

The LIC AAO Prelims On 20 Feb Shift 1: Overall Good Attempts Was 66-73.

Q4. Which section was the most difficult in LIC AAO exam 2023?

As Per The Feedback From Candidates, The LIC AAO Prelims on 20 Feb, Shift 1 was Easy To Moderate. However, the Quantitative Aptitude section was comparatively harder than English Language and Reasoning Ability in the LIC AAO Prelims 2023.

Q5. What is LIC AAO expected cut off 2023?

LIC AAO Cut Off 2023 Official Is Declared By The Corporation After The Completion Of The Examination. Meanwhile, Candidates Can Check The Subject-Wise And Category-Wise Expected Cut-Off For LIC AAO Prelims 2023 In This Article.

