LIC ADO Admit Card 2023 Tomorrow at licindia.in: Check Pre Exam Details Here

LIC ADO Admit Card 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India will release the ADO Admit Card on 04 March 2023. Check Details Here.

LIC ADO Admit Card 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is set to release the admit card for Apprentice Development Officer Prelims (Phase I) Exam on 04 March 2023. Applicants who have registered from 21 January to 10 February 2023 can download LIC ADO Prelims Admit Card 2023. LIC ADO Admit Card Link will be provided on the official website at licindia.in.

LIC ADO Admit Card Download Link 2023

LIC is conducting the prelims exam on 12 March 2023 (Sunday) for the post of ADO (Apprentice Development Officer) for a total of 9294 vacancies. The candidates are required to carry the print out of their admit card in order to appear for the exam. The direct link to download LIC ADO Call Letter will be provided in this article.

LIC ADO Admit Card Overview 2023

The candidates who are appearing in the LIC ADO Prelims Exam on the scheduled date can go through the details regarding the exam given in this article below:

Exam Authority Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Exam Name Apprentice Development Officer Prelims (Phase I) Exam Vacancies 9294 LIC ADO Exam Date 12 March 2023 LIC ADO Admit Card Date 04 March 2023 LIC ADO Result Date to be released Official Website licindia.in

LIC ADO Admit Card 2023: Things to Carry at Exam Centre:

Candidate needs to affix a recent recognizable photograph on the call letter preferably the same as provided during registration and appear at the examination centre with

Call Letter

Original Photo Identity Proof as stipulated in the Call Letter

Photocopy of the identity proof as brought in original.

LIC ADO Admit Card 2023: LIC ADO Pre Exam

The exam will have 100 objective test questions which shall be conducted online. There will be 100 questions for 70 marks on

Reasoning Ability - 35 Questions of 35 Marks

Numerical Ability - 35 Questions of 35 Marks

English Language - 30 Questions of 30 Marks

Each section will be given 20 minutes complete the test.

LIC ADO Prelims Exam: How to Download LIC ADO Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates will be required to follow the given steps in order to download LIC ADO 2023 Admit Card from the website of the LIC:

Step 1: Visit the website of the LIC - licindia.in and go to the ‘Careers Section’ given at the left corner of the homepage

Step 2: Click on ‘Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officer 22-23’

Step 3: Click on ‘Call Letter’ Link

Step 4: Provide your ‘Registration Number/Roll Number and D.O.B./Password’.

Step 5: Click on the "SUBMIT" button

Step 6: Download LIC ADO Prelims Admit Card 2023 and take a printout of the same

Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called to appear for the mains exam. The marks obtained in the main examination only will be considered for shortlisting for the interview.