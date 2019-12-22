LIC Assistant Mains Exam Analysis 2019 (22 Dec - All Shifts): Check Questions Asked & Difficulty Level

LIC Assistant Exam Analysis 2019 (Mains): We have shared here the detailed analysis and review of the LIC Assistant Mains Exam. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) conducted the Mains exam on 22 December in different shifts. Candidates who qualified the LIC Assistant Prelims 2019 exam appeared for the Mains to fetch LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the difficulty level of the LIC Assistant Mains 2019 was "Moderate". Candidates were able to attempt around 130-140 questions out of the total 200. Have a look at the exam analysis given below and know the questions asked and their difficulty level.

The LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019 was held online. Candidates were asked a total of 200 multiple choice questions. There was a separate sectional timing for all the four sections - Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, General/ Financial Awareness and English language. Candidates were given 30 minutes to attempt each section individually. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer marked by the candidate.

So, go through the detailed exam analysis of the LIC Assistant Mains 2019 exam and know the kind of question paper set for the exam by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Here is the complete exam analysis:

LIC Assistant Mains Exam Analysis 2019: 22 December - All Shifts

Sections Number of MCQs Good Attempts Difficulty Level Reasoning Ability & Computer 60 42 - 48 Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 50 35 - 41 Moderate General/ Financial Awareness 50 34 - 42 Moderate English Language 40 31 - 34 Easy-Moderate Total 200 129-139 Moderate

Section-wise Exam Analysis

Section Questions Asked Difficulty Level Reasoning Ability Puzzles Syllogism Inequality Machine Input/Output Coding Decoding Blood Relations Moderate General/Financial Awareness Cashless India GOA Film Festival Softpol & Openpol Small Finance Bank STP - NEFT Technology Full Form of CIRE Dharma Guardian Excerise Nuclear Floating Power Floating Moderate Quantitative Aptitude Date Interpretation (Bar Graph, Pie Chart & Tabular) Quadratic Equation Approximation Arithmetic Moderate English Language Reading Comprehension - Work Life Balance Cloze Test Sentence Rearrangement Error Detection Match the Column Fillers Easy-Moderate

The LIC Assistant exam was conducted on the lines of the Bank exams such as IBPS PO Mains or Clerk Mains. Watch this space for more updates related to the exam.