Search

LIC Assistant Mains Exam Analysis 2019 (22 Dec - All Shifts): Check Questions Asked & Difficulty Level

LIC Assistant Mains Exam Analysis 2019: Check here questions asked in the LIC Assistant Mains 2019 exam along with the difficulty level and good attempts. LIC Assistant Mains 2019 was held in different shifts on 22 December 2019. 

Dec 22, 2019 16:58 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
LIC Assistant Mains Exam Analysis 2019
LIC Assistant Mains Exam Analysis 2019

LIC Assistant Exam Analysis 2019 (Mains): We have shared here the detailed analysis and review of the LIC Assistant Mains Exam. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) conducted the Mains exam on 22 December in different shifts. Candidates who qualified the LIC Assistant Prelims 2019 exam appeared for the Mains to fetch LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the difficulty level of the LIC Assistant Mains 2019 was "Moderate". Candidates were able to attempt around 130-140 questions out of the total 200. Have a look at the exam analysis given below and know the questions asked and their difficulty level.

The LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019 was held online. Candidates were asked a total of 200 multiple choice questions. There was a separate sectional timing for all the four sections - Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, General/ Financial Awareness and English language. Candidates were given 30 minutes to attempt each section individually. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer marked by the candidate.

So, go through the detailed exam analysis of the LIC Assistant Mains 2019 exam and know the kind of question paper set for the exam by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Here is the complete exam analysis:

LIC Assistant Mains Exam Analysis 2019: 22 December - All Shifts

Sections

Number of MCQs

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Reasoning Ability & Computer

60

42 - 48

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

50

35 - 41

Moderate

General/ Financial Awareness

50

34 - 42

Moderate

English Language

40

31 - 34

Easy-Moderate

Total

200

129-139

Moderate

Section-wise Exam Analysis

Section

Questions Asked

Difficulty Level

Reasoning Ability

Puzzles

Syllogism

Inequality

Machine Input/Output

Coding Decoding

Blood Relations

Moderate

General/Financial Awareness

Cashless India

GOA Film Festival

Softpol & Openpol

Small Finance Bank

STP - NEFT Technology

Full Form of CIRE

Dharma Guardian Excerise

Nuclear Floating Power Floating

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

Date Interpretation (Bar Graph, Pie Chart & Tabular)

Quadratic Equation

Approximation

Arithmetic

Moderate

English Language

Reading Comprehension - Work Life Balance

Cloze Test

Sentence Rearrangement

Error Detection

Match the Column

Fillers

Easy-Moderate

The LIC Assistant exam was conducted on the lines of the Bank exams such as IBPS PO Mains or Clerk Mains. Watch this space for more updates related to the exam.

Related Stories